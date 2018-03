Cinema Listings March 2-8

The Majestic Cinema

Programme from March 2-8

COCO (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11am and 1.40pm

EARLY MAN (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11.10am

GAME NIGHT (15)

Daily at 7.45pm

Weekdays at 1.45pm

Saturday and Sunday at 4.45pm

MONSTER FAMILY (PG)

Weekdays at 4.45pm

Saturday and Sunday at 11.15am & 1.45pm

THE SHAPE OF WATER (15)

Daily at 7.40pm

FINDING YOUR FEET (12a)

Daily at 1.30pm and 4.30pm

ROH LIVE - CARMEN (12a)

Tuesday at 6.45pm

RED SPARROW (15)

Daily, not Tuesday, at 4.15pm and 7.30pm

Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1pm

Tuesday at 12.30pm and 3.30pm

The Light Cinema, Wisbech

Programme from March 2-8

BLACK PANTHER (12A)

Daily at 11.45am, 2.45pm, 5.45pm and 8.45pm

COCO (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 9.45am, 12.10pm, 2.35pm

DARKEST HOUR (PG)

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 12pm

EARLY MAN (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 10.30am, 12.45pm and 3.15pm

FERDINAND (U)

Saturday and Sunday at 10am

FIFTY SHADES FREED (18)

Friday at 5.55pm and 8.30pm

Saturday and Sunday at 5.30pm and 8.30pm

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8.35pm

FINDING YOUR FEET (12A)

Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 12pm, 2.30pm, 5.15pm, 7.50pm

Saturday and Sunday at 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm

Tuesday at 1pm and 3.45pm

GAME NIGHT (15)

Weekdays at 2.15pm, 4.40pm, 7pm and 9.15pm

Saturday and Sunday at 1.15pm, 4pm, 6.45pm and 9.15pm

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Friday at 3pm, 5.30pm and 8.15pm

Saturday and Sunday at 12.30pm, 3.05pm, 5.30pm and 8.15pm

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 12.30pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 8.15pm

I, TONYA (15)

Friday at 11.45am and 2.20pm

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 11.45am, 2.20pm and 5pm

Tuesday at 12pm and 3.15pm

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (12A)

Saturday and Sunday at 10.15am and 11am

KOBIETY MAFII (18)

Daily except Friday at 2.45pm, 5.45pm and 8.45pm

Friday at 11.45am, 2.45pm, 5.45pm and 8.45pm

THE POST (12A)

Tuesday at 12.15pm and 5.55pm

RED SPARROW (15)

Friday at 12pm, 3pm, 5pm, 6pm, 8pm and 9pm

Saturday and Sunday at 11.30am, 2.45pm, 5pm, 6pm, 8pm and 9pm

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 12pm, 3pm, 6pm, 8pm and 9pm

Tuesday at 12pm, 3pm, 6pm and 9pm

ROH: CARMEN

Tuesday at 6.45pm

THE SHAPE OF WATER (15)

Friday at 12pm and 3.05pm

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 12pm, 3.05pm and 5.50pm

Tuesday at 3.05pm

TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE SECRET OF KING MIDAS (U)

Saturday and Sunday at 12.15pm

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (15)

Weekdays at 11.45am

Baby Friendly – Finding Your Feet, Friday 12pm

Subtitled – Finding Your Feet, Tuesday 13pm

Subtitled – The Shape of Water, Thursday 5.50pm

Autism Friendly – Tad The Lost Explorer, Sunday 12.15pm

The Royal Ballet are celebrating the centenary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth with an all-Bernstein programme.

ROH Live Cinema Season 2017/18 will be screening The Bernstein Centenary at local cinemas later this month.

Screenings will take place on Tuesday, March 27, from 7.15pm