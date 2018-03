Cinema Listings March 9-15

The Majestic Cinema

Programme from March 9-15

COCO (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11am

GRINGO (15)

Daily, except Saturday, at 4.30pm

Daily at 7.30pm

MONSTER FAMILY (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11am and 1.45pm

GAME NIGHT (15)

Daily at 4.45pm

Weekdays at 1.45pm

Daily, except Thursday, at 7.45pm

MACBETH (15)

Tuesday at 7pm

FINDING YOUR FEET (12A)

Daily at 1.30pm

RED SPARROW (15)

Daily at 4.15pm

Weekdays at 1pm

Friday, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm

MAMMA MIA! SING-ALONG (PG)

Sunday at 2pm

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN SING-ALONG (PG)

Saturday at 11am and 2pm

Sunday at 11am

MET OPERA LIVE: SEMIRAMIDE (12A)

Saturday at 5.55pm

TOMB RAIDER (12A)

Thursday at 7.45pm

The Light Cinema, Wisbech

Programme from March 9-15

3D TOMB RAIDER (TBC)

Wednesday at 11.30am, 2.30pm, 5.10pm and 8pm

Thursday at 3.10pm and 9.15pm

BLACK PANTHER (12A)

Weekdays at 11am, 2pm, 5pm and 8.10pm

Saturday and Sunday at 10.45am, 2pm, 5.30pm and 8.30pm

COCO (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 10am, 12.25pm and 2.50pm

EARLY MAN (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 10.15am, 12.30pm and 3pm

EASTER PARADE (G)

Monday at 11am

FERDINAND (U)

Saturday and Sunday at 10am

FINDING YOUR FEET (12A)

Friday at 12pm

Saturday and Sunday at 11am

Monday and Tuesday at 12pm and 5.30pm

Wednesday at 12pm and 2.10pm

Thursday at 12pm and 2.10pm

Thursday at 12pm and 3pm

GAME NIGHT (15)

Friday at 2.40pm, 5.10pm and 7.45pm

Saturday at 1pm, 3.55pm, 6.25pm and 9pm

Sunday at 12.25pm, 2.45pm and 7.45pm

Monday at 12.15pm, 2.40pm, 5.10pm, 7.45pm

Tuesday at 12.15pm, 2.40pm and 7.40pm

Wednesday at 1.30pm, 3.50pm and 9pm

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 12pm, 2.45pm, 5.20pm and 8.20pm

Saturday and Sunday at 12.45pm, 3.30pm, 6pm and 8.20pm

Wednesday at 2.45pm, 5.20pm and 8.20pm

GRINGO (15)

Friday and Monday at 11.15am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm and 7.45pm

Saturday at 5.20pm and 8.15pm

Sunday at 5.20pm and 8.10pm

Tuesday at 4.45pm and 7.50pm

Wednesday and Thursday at 4.45pm and 7.45pm

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (12A)

Saturday at 11.30am

Sunday at 10.15am

KOBIETY MAFII (18)

Friday at 2.30pm, 5.30pm and 8.30pm

Saturday and Sunday at 4.45pm and 8pm

Monday and Tuesday at 2.30pm and 8.30pm

Wednesday at 8.30pm

Thursday at 9pm

LADY BIRD (15)

Friday and Monday at 3pm and 8pm

Saturday and Sunday at 5.10pm and 7.30pm

Tuesday at 11.35am, 2.15pm and 5.10pm

Wednesday at 11.35am and 2.20pm

Thursday at 11.35am and 2.15pm

MY GENERATION + LIVE Q&A WITH SIR MICHAEL CAINE (12A)

Wednesday at 6.15pm

PHANTOM THREAD (15)

Tuesday at 12pm and 6pm

RED SPARROW (15)

Weekdays at 11.45am, 2.50pm, 5.45pm and 8.45pm

Saturday at 11.15am, 2.15pm, 5.45pm and 8.45pm

Sunday at 11.15am, 2.15pm, 5.40pm and 8.45pm

THE SHAPE OF WATER (15)

Friday and Monday at 12.15pm and 7.15pm

Saturday and Sunday at 1.45pm

Tuesday at 3pm and 9pm

Wednesday at 11.20am and 5.30pm

Thursday at 12pm and 6pm

SINGALONG MAMMA MIA! (PG)

Sunday at 5pm

TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE SCRET OF KING MIDAS (U)

Saturday and Sunday at 10.30am

TOMB RAIDER (TBC)

Thursday at 11am, 12.15pm, 2pm, 5pm, 6.15pm and 8pm

WALK LIKE A PANTHER (12A)

Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 12pm, 2.30pm, 5pm and 7.30pm

Saturday, Monday and Thursday at 2.30pm, 5pm and 7.30pm

Sunday at 12.50pm, 3.20pm, 5.50pm and 8.20pm

Baby Friendly – Black Panther Friday 11:00

Autism Friendly – The Greatest Showman Sunday 12:45

Subtitled – Lady Bird Tuesday 11:35

Subtitled – Red Sparrow Thursday 17:45

North Creake Cinema

Tuesday, March 13, 7.30pm

LOST IN PARIS (12A)

Lost in Paris is a wondrously fun and hectic tale of peculiar people finding love while lost in the City of Lights.

Tickets cost £5, call 07905 805388 to book.

Anmer Social Club

Friday, March 9, 8pm

THE DEATH OF STALIN

Starring Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough, Michael Palin and Rupert Friendan, this humorous spoof which follows the Soviet dictator’s last days and depicts the chaos of the regime after his death. .

Admission is £3 on the door. Visit www.anmerclub.co.uk for more details.