Cinemas - March 16-22

The Majestic Cinema

Programme from March 16-22

COCO (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11am

MONSTER FAMILY (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11am

PETER RABBIT (PG)

Daily at 2pm, 4.45pm and 7.15pm (not Thursday)

Saturday and Sunday at 11am

FINDING YOUR FEET (12A)

Weekdays at 1.30pm

Saturday and Sunday at 4.40pm

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Daily at 7.40pm

Weekdays at 4.40pm

Saturday and Sunday at 1.30pm

NT LIVE – JULIUS CAESAR (12A)

Saturday at 5.55pm

TOMB RAIDER (12A)

Daily at 1.30pm, 4.30pm (not Thursday) and 7.30pm

Thursday at 4.15pm

The Light Cinema, Wisbech

Programme from March 16-22

BLACK PANTHER (12A)

Friday at 12pm, 3pm, 6.15pm and 9.15pm

Saturday and Sunday at 12pm, 3.15pm, 6.15pm and 9.15pm

Monday at 11.45am, 2.45pm, 5.45pm and 8.45pm

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 11.30am, 2.45pm, 5.45pm and 8.45pm

COCO (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 12.30pm and 3.15pm

EARLY MAN (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 10.15am

FINDING YOUR FEET (12A)

Friday at 1.15pm

Monday at 11.30am

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 11.45am

GAME NIGHT (15)

Friday at 6.30pm and 9pm

Saturday and Sunday at 5.45pm and 8.30pm

Monday and Wednesday at 6pm and 8.30pm

Tuesday at 5.15pm and 7.45pm

Thursday at 8pm

GET OUT (15)

Tuesday at 12pm, 2.30pm and 5pm

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Friday at 12.15pm, 2.45pm, 5.30pm and 8.15pm

Saturday and Sunday at 11.15am, 2pm, 4.30pm and 7pm

Monday to Thursday at 12.15pm, 3pm, 5.30pm and 8.15pm

NT LIVE: JULIUS CAESAR (15)

Thursday at 7pm

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (12A)

Saturday and Sunday at 10.15am

KOBIETY MAFII (18)

Friday at 9pm

Saturday and Sunday at 9.10pm

Tuesday and Wednesday at 8pm

LADY BIRD (15)

Friday at 4pm

Monday and Wednesday at 1pm and 3.30pm

Tuesday at 2.45pm

Thuesday at 12.45pm and 3.15pm

MARY MAGDALENE (12A)

Friday at 12.15pm, 3pm, 5.45pm and 8.30pm

Saturday and Sunday at 1.45pm, 4.45pm and 7.45pm

Monday to Thursday at 11.30am, 2.10pm, 4.45pm and 7.30pm

MYSTERY SCREENING (12A)

Monday at 8pm

PETER RABBIT (PG)

Friday at 12pm, 2.30pm, 4.45pm and 7.15pm

Saturday and Sunday at 10am, 10.45am, 11.30am, 12.20pm, 1.15pm, 2.45pm, 3.30pm, 5pm and 7.30pm

Monday to Thursday at 12pm, 2.30pm, 4.45pm and 7pm

RED SPARROW (15)

Friday at 2.40pm, 5.45pm and 8.45pm

Saturday and Sunday at 6pm and 9pm

Monday at 2pm, 5.15pm and 8.15pm

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 2.30pm, 5.30pm and 8.30pm

THE SHAPE OF WATER (15)

Friday at 11.40am

Monday at 1.30pm and 5pm

Tuesday at 11.45am

Wednesday and Thursday at 11.40am, 2.20pm and 5.05pm

TAD THE LOST EXPLORER AND THE SECRET KINGDOM OF MIDAS (U)

Saturday and Sunday at 10am

TOMB RAIDER (12A)

Friday at 11.45am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm, 3.15pm, 5.30pm, 6.15pm, 8.15pm and 9.30pm

Saturday and Sunday at 12.15pm, 1pm, 3pm, 3.45pm, 5.45pm, 6.30pm, 8.45pm and 9.30pm

Monday to Thursday at 12.30pm, 3.15pm, 6pm, 9pm and 9.15pm

THORNHAM VILLAGE HALL

Friday, March 16, 7pm, free admission

A PLASTIC OCEAN hosted by REFILL HUNSTANTON

THORESBY COLLEGE, KING’s LYNN

Thursday, March 15, 7.30pm

Close Up: PUBLIC ENEMIES ON SCREEN hosted by King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club