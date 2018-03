Cinemas - March 30 to April 5

The Majestic Cinema

Programme from March 30 to April 5

READY PLAYER ONE (12A)

Daily at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm, except Wednesday and Saturday

Wednesday at 1.30pm and 4.30pm

Saturday at 1.30pm and 7.30pm

PACIFIC RIM UPRISING (12A)

Friday, Tuesday and Sunday at 4.45pm and 7.45pm

Saturday at 1.45pm and 4.45pm

Monday and Thursday at 7.45pm

Wednesday at 1.45pm and 4.30pm

PETER RABBIT (PG)

Daily at 11am, 1.45pm and 4.30pm

DUCK DUCK GOOSE (PG)

Daily at 11am and 2pm, except Saturday and Wednesday

Saturday and Wednesday at 11am

ROH LIVE -MACBETH (12A)

Wednesday at 7.15pm

TOMB RAIDER (12A)

Daily at 7.40pm, except Monday and Thursday

Monday and Thursday at 4.45pm

A QUIET PLACE (15)

Monday and Thursday at 8pm

The Light Cinema, Wisbech

Programme from March 30 to April 5

3D READY PLAYER ONE (12A)

Daily at 3pm and 6pm

BLACK PANTHER (12A)

Daily except Tuesday and Wednesday at 5.45pm and 8.40pm

Tuesday and Wednesday at 8.20pm

BLOCKERS (15)

Daily, except Tuesday, at 2.45pm, 5.10pm and 7.45pm

Tuesday at 2.45pm, 5.20pm and 7.45pm

COCO (PG)

Daily at 10am

DUCK DUCK GOOSE (PG)

Daily at 10.30am, 12.45pm and 3.15pm

EARLY MAN (PG)

Daily at 10am

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday at 8.30pm

ISLE OF DOGS (PG)

Daily at 12.10pm, 2.40pm, 5pm and 7.30pm

MIDNIGHT SUN (12A)

Daily at 12.30pm and 3pm

PACIFIC RIM UPRISING (12A)

Daily, except Tuesday, at 4.20pm, 7pm and 9.30pm

Tuesday at 5.45pm and 8.20pm

PETER RABBIT (PG)

Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday at 10.15am, 11.15am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 3.45pm and 6.10pm

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 10.15am, 11.15am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 3.45pm and 6pm

A QUIET PLACE (15)

Monday and Thursday at 8.20pm

READY PLAYER ONE (12A)

Daily, except Tuesday, at 11am, 11.45am, 2.15pm, 5.15pm, 8.30pm and 9.15pm

Tuesday at 11am, 11.45am, 2pm, 5.10pm, 8.30pm and 9.15pm

ROH: MACBETH

Wednesday at 7.15pm

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS (PG)

Tuesday at 4.30pm

TOMBRAIDER (12A)

Daily at 5.30pm and 8.10pm

A WRINKLE IN TIME (PG)

Daily, except Tuesday, at 11.10am and 1.40pm

Tuesday at 10.45am and 1.30pm

Autism Friendly – Wrinkle in Time – Sunday 11.10am

Subtitled – Wrinkle in Time – Tuesday 10.45am

Subtitled – Pacific Rim: Uprising - Thursday 7pm

King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club

St George’s Guildhall, Lynn Arts Centre

HOTEL SALVATION (PG)

An ominous dream convinces Dayanand Kumarhis end is near. He demands to go and die in the holy city of Varanasi and attain salvation, so his son is left with no choice but to embark on this journey.

The Royal Ballet’s Manon is set to be broadcast live in cinemas on Thursday, May 3, at 7.15pm.

Kenneth MacMillan’s tragic and romantic ballet will also have an encore screening on Sunday, May 6, at 2pm.

The next ballet production to feature in the Royal Opera House’s 2017/18 Live Cinema Season will be Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake on June 12, choreographed by Liam Scarlett with designs by John Macfarlane.

For more information or to find a cinema near you, visit: www.roh.org.uk/cinema