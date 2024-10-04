In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler takes a look at some exciting upcoming events...

As you’d expect it’s all happening locally where Arts, Culture, Entertainment and Heritage are concerned, especially with the new season upon us, there’s plenty to report on, so, without further ado, I’ll make a start!

The recent King’s Lynn Literary Festival seems to have been a great success, with various interesting and stimulating talks and discussions taking place and the chance to meet the guest speakers, authors, and poets during the festival’s duration.

The are several events coming up in Lynn

I certainly enjoyed the session I was able to attend and look forward to future festival events.

I have mentioned The King’s Lynn Charles Burney Early Music Festival several times in the column and recommend a visit to: kingslynnfestival.org.uk for details as it starts today and finishes Sunday.

Details of the fine events are available and well worth attending. Phone: 01553 764864 for tickets.

My book recommendation this week is especially of interest to lovers of Baroque Music and is entitled: Refiner’s Fire by Richard Bratby. It tells the story of The Academy of Ancient Music ensemble and the historical performance revolution.

It’s published by Elliot and Thompson and is especially of interest as the academy performed in Lynn under its then conductor Christopher Hogwood and the book quotes from what was then The Lynn Advertiser!

The local book group which meets at The Stuart House Hotel on Goodwins Road will next meet on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 6 at 5pm.

Mick Herron, of Slow Horses fame, has published a collection of short stories entitled Dolphin Junction and that will be discussed. New members are always welcome and refreshments are available.

I have been contacted to remind readers of The Five Painters Exhibition, which is being held tomorrow and Sunday at Thornham Village Hall.

The Five Painters will be fundraising for the Stroke Association, and the event, including various displays about their work, will be open between 10am and 5pm. Admission is free but donations very welcome. For further details contact Stephen Martyn on 01485 541333.

With the US election just a few weeks away, my film recommendation this time is The Apprentice, which covers the rising of Donald Trump from business to politics. Trump is played by Sebastian Stan and the movie is due for release this month.

I also recommend documentaries on TV of interest: Sandringham: A Royal Residence with Nigel Havers and Althorp House: A Royal Residence. Both documentaries are available to watch on My Five. Those interested can visit both houses, but Althorp is now closed until next year.

A reminder tickets for The King’s Lynn Players’ production of The Sound of Music can be booked now by contacting: 01553 764864. It’s bound to be popular and performances are taking place between Tuesday, November 12 and Saturday 16, nightly at 7.30pm with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Recitals given by violinist Joo Yeon Sir and pianist Irina Andrievsky are always special, and they are performing at St Mary’s Church, Brancaster, PE31 8AU, tomorrow night at 7.30pm.

The programme includes music by Schumann, Grieg and a Concert Fantasy on Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess. Under 18s go free. Ring 07989 177079 for further details.

Recitals and concerts are often given by visiting performers at our local churches, so it was refreshing to hear the resident choir sing several choral pieces at St Faith’s Church, Gaywood, recently, the occasion being A Celebration of Music to mark the retirement of Roger Darbishire as choir leader of the church.

Pieces by Stanford, Mozart, Rutter and JS Bach were included and enjoyed by the congregation.

Lastly, the chance to see and hear that classic of ballets Swan Lake, to be performed at The Alive Corn Exchange on the evening of Wednesday, October 16, starting at 7.30pm. For tickets contact 01553 764864. Thanks, Tchaikovsky!