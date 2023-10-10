‘Women In Rock’ to perform at Alive Corn Exchange this month as part of their critically acclaimed UK tour
A group of performers who pay tribute to artists such as Cher, Tina Turner, Blondie and Janis Joplin are set to showcase their talents in a concert in Lynn.
‘Women In Rock’ is a music show that is currently on their critically-acclaimed UK and international tour - they will be performing at The Corn Exchange in Lynn on Saturday.
Since 2016, the group have been providing audiences with high-energy performances which feature vocals, choreography, audience interaction, striking costumes and a band of world-class musicians.
Inspired by an array of female artists, the set list contains lots of classic songs, providing something for everyone.
A spokesperson for the group said: “It is a show for the whole family to enjoy, and one that is set to give you an unforgettable night of empowering female anthems. So grab your tickets early – this is a show not to be missed”
Tickets cost £24 and can be purchased from the venue’s website here: https://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/music/women-in-rock/
