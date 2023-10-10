A group of performers who pay tribute to artists such as Cher, Tina Turner, Blondie and Janis Joplin are set to showcase their talents in a concert in Lynn.

‘Women In Rock’ is a music show that is currently on their critically-acclaimed UK and international tour - they will be performing at The Corn Exchange in Lynn on Saturday.

Since 2016, the group have been providing audiences with high-energy performances which feature vocals, choreography, audience interaction, striking costumes and a band of world-class musicians.

The group will be coming to The Alive Corn Exchange on October 14

Inspired by an array of female artists, the set list contains lots of classic songs, providing something for everyone.

A spokesperson for the group said: “It is a show for the whole family to enjoy, and one that is set to give you an unforgettable night of empowering female anthems. So grab your tickets early – this is a show not to be missed”

Tickets cost £24 and can be purchased from the venue’s website here: https://www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk/theatre/whats-on/music/women-in-rock/

