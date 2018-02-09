Cocktail lovers abuzz for exclusive Lynn event

Ten of Lynn’s watering holes have come together to host the town’s first Cocktail Week, giving the town all the ingredients to celebrate the art of the cocktail.

Whether you prefer a Brandy Collins to an Espresso Martini, picking up one of the special wristbands available will give exclusive access to a range of events, writes LUCY RUTHNUM.

From tutored tasting sessions and talks, to cocktail masterclasses and walks all organised by Discover King’s Lynn.

Abbie Panks, vice-chair of Discover King’s Lynn, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response to Cocktail Week both from businesses and the public. We have some great bars and venues in Lynn who have really got behind the idea.”

She added: “We also have events lined up including cocktail making, live music, tastings, a talk and even a walk around the town led by historian Dr Paul Richards.”

The event, which is set to take place between February 23 to March 4, will take place at bars including Archers Kitchen and Cocktail Bar, Bank House, Bar and Beyond, Dr Thirsty’s, Goldings, Marriott’s Warehouse, Massey & Co at The Dukes Head, The Rathskeller and Soul Cafe and Restaurant.

Soul Cafe and Restaurant will kick-start Cocktail Week with a night of rum tasting and live reggae on February 22, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, before the event officially launches the following night at Golding’s with A Brief History of Cocktails at 7pm.

On February 24, The Rathskeller will host Wild Wood who will play live from 7pm, covering everything from Amy Winehouse and the Manic Street Preachers to Bon Jovi.

It’s back to Soul Cafe on February 28 at 7pm for a Spanish Night With Soul, expect paella, tapas, Soul’s own sangria and a live flamenco guitar.

Fancy trying your hand at mixology? Bar and Beyond will host cocktail making on the same night from 7pm where you can learn all the tricks of the trade.

On March 1, The Rathskeller will host a Cocktail Masterclass for £20 per person, and those who take part will get to make and try five different cocktails.

Then, on March 3, there will be a walk focusing on Places, People and Lynn’s Drink Trade since 1700. Led by Dr Paul Richards, the walk will go from the Tuesday Market Place to Hanse House with some samples along the way.

Even those who are not fans of cocktails can get involved as the Nip and Growler Ale House have partnered with Cambridgeshire-based brewery, Three Blind Mice to create a limited-edition beer.

Elise Rout, co-owner of Nip and Growler said: “We are really looking forward to participating in cocktail week, the icing on the cake has been brewing our own beer for the occasion.”

Co-Owner Clare Biggs added: “Our ethos is about introducing people to new types of ale and cider and our botanical beer will fit perfectly for those who want to try something new.”

There will be special deals at all the participating bars, ranging from special £5 cocktails and limited-edition drinks only available with the wristband which costs £5 for the whole event.

Drinkers can also nominate top drinks, with one bar being crowned Cocktail Week Champion 2018. Wristbands are on sale now at www.klcocktailweek.co.uk and in participating bars and venues.