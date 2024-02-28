A Lynn museum is teaming up with a college to create a unique dining experience.

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum in Lynn has collaborated with the College of West Anglia to transport guests back to the 1940s through an authentic five-course menu.

The immersive experience takes place at the Novus restaurant in the CWA from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, March 21.

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum in Lynn

The menu itself is devised by Novus chef Adam Burns. Alongside the menu will be decorations and music of the time to complete the experience.

Each taster, prepared by the students in the college kitchens, pays homage to the ingenuity of the British people during the Second World War.

Slogans like ‘dig for victory’ and ‘make do and mend’ were the mottos of the period and the taster menu includes such classics as the Lord Woolton pie and fairing biscuits.

Guests will be invited to “sit back and relax” as they are guided through this time-travelling journey by museum curator Lindsey Bavin.

They will be able to watch a live cooking demonstration and towards the end of the evening, a musical performance by vocalist Grace Burton including some classic songs from the period.

Tickets are £25 and include a five-course taster menu with entertainment.

Funds raised on the evening will go to support the community museum.

Dressing up is not mandatory but guests are welcome to do so.

For more information or to book, contact True’s Yard Museum on 01553 770479 or info@truesyard.co.uk, or Novus restaurant on 01553 815464 or restaurant@cwa.ac.uk

Allergies or intolerances need to be made known at the time of booking.

Reporting by Matthew Hill