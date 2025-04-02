A concert with a “colourful” and “engaging” programme is set to entertain audiences at Lynn’s Minster this Saturday.

King’s Lynn Festival Chorus will present ‘Magnificat’ by John Rutter and ‘Saint Nicolas’ by Benjamin Britten at the performance from 7pm.

Ben Horden, who has been music director of the chorus for five years, will conduct the concert, which will see them joined by The British Sinfonietta orchestra and two soloists.

Rehersals from Monday night for the King's Lynn Festival Chorus

He said it is “fantastic” to bring together amateur musicians with those who perform professionally, as they unite with “such commitment and passion”.

Ben said: “At our concerts, we collaborate with professional singers and orchestras, and it is great to see the marriage of those two things, which engages the chorus to up their game in performing alongside them.

“We are approaching our 50th anniversary year in 2027, so we are on the path to that at the moment.

“This concert forms part of our regular season ahead of our concert in the actual festival in the summer.”

Audiences can expect a “really colourful programme”, particularly the piece by Britten, which is theatrical and tells the story of the life of St Nicholas through music.

He added: “It is a really engaging programme and wonderful music. Hopefully, it will be a great evening.”

Although affectionately and popularly known as Santa Claus – largely because of his practice of unprompted gift-giving – the story of Saint Nicolas goes far beyond its seasonal associations.

Brought to life in a dramatic cantata by Britten, the musical narrative tells the life story of this fourth-century bishop, including such legendary tales as his restoring to life three boys pickled by a butcher - the infamous ‘pickled boys’ - and others besides.

“Whether a lover of the work or approaching it for the first time, this vivid and exhilarating tale is not one to miss,” a spokesperson said.

In a change from the original advert for this concert, the part of Saint Nicolas will now be sung by tenor Guy Elliott.

Ever popular with choirs and audiences alike, and one of the country’s most prolific composers, Rutter evokes the spirit and character of another prominent religious figure in his vibrant Magnificat.

A joyful and uplifting celebration of the Virgin Mary, the work is packed with Rutter’s characteristic melodic richness and rhythmic vitality, blending elements of both traditional choral music and modern idioms with musical influences from around the globe.

The chorus is also delighted to welcome back Bethany Seymour as soprano soloist.

Once again, the chorus is joined by orchestra The British Sinfonietta – now a popular favourite with its audiences which makes a very welcome return.

Tickets are £20 each and those under the age of 16 can enter for free.

They are available from the box office at Alive Corn Exchange on 01553 764864 or on the theatre's website.