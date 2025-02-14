The new mixed with the old at the traditional opening of Lynn Mart today (Friday).

A “21st century fair” with modern rides which have “more moves than John Travolta” opened at lunchtime alongside a nostalgic touch with the arrival of a 100 year-old steam engine returning to the town for the opening ceremony.

The procession of dignitaries, guests, cadets and showmen’s guild members paraded to the Tuesday Market Place for the historic opening ceremony for prayers by the Rev Canon Dr Mark Dimond, Minster Team Rector, the reading of the proclamation by West Norfolk borough councillor Jo Rust, and the blessing which was given by the Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Dr Jane Steen.

West Norfolk Mayor Paul Bland declared the 818th Mart open and said how important it was to uphold tradition and how special the Lynn Mart is to both the town and showpeople as it marks the start of their season.

A journey back in time for the pristine Ex-Mayor steam engine, marking 100 years since its first visit to Lynn Mart. Picture: Supplied

Lawrence “Nipper” Appleton, chairperson of the Eastern Regional Section of the Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain and steward at the Mart, welcomed the gathered crowd and thanked everyone for their continued support.

He spoke about how proud he was to have the Ex-Mayor steam engine on display at the Mart. The engine arrived in Lynn yesterday (Thursday) from Burrells works in Thetford on what was the anniversary date it was first delivered to Lynn Mart.

The procession of guests and dignitaries makes it way from the Saturday Market Place to Lynn's Tuesday Market Place. Picture: Ian Burt

The engine has undergone a quarter of a million pound restoration and its presence in the town centre attracted much attention and admiration. The Ex-Mayor heads off to Leeds tomorrow.

Hooking a giant cuddly toy are, from left, West Norfolk Mayor Cllr Paul Bland, Norfolk High Sheriff David Flux, the Bishop of Lynn the Rt Rev Dr Jane Steen, and Lynn Minster Team Rector, the Rev Canon Dr Mark Dimond. Picture: Ian Burt

Nipper explained steam engines powered some of the rides in bygone days and he reflected on how the attractions and sideshows have changed over the years explaining the Mart is now a “modern, 21st century fair” with rides, which he joked, have “more moves than John Travolta”.

Fun on the dodgem cars for these two cadets after the opening ceremony. Picture: Ian Burt

He said at night, the dazzling display of the attractions all lit up is a “wonderful sight”.

Showman Lawrence "Nipper" Appleton welcomed the crowd to the "Mart of the 21st century". Picture: Ian Burt

“What we bring is a 21 century Mart to King’s Lynn,” said Nipper, adding: “Please come and visit your Mart,.”

New this year is a family Ferris wheel and there is a new thrill-seeker ride. The Mart is also open on Sunday from noon to 8pm and family day is Monday, February 17 from noon to 9pm. The final day is Saturday, February 22 before the attractions move to Wisbech.