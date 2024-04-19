In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler looks at some exciting upcoming events...

I’ll get the column off with a blast this week as the first event I mention is given by the popular King’s Lynn Town Band which is holding their Spring Concert at London Road Methodist Church on the evening of Saturday, April 27, starting at 7.30pm. Entrance is free but there will be a collection in aid of The West Norfolk Breast Care Unit, the QEH Lynn Charity. Enjoying brass music on a Spring evening couldn’t be better!

Referring to the postponed violin and piano recital at St Mary’s Church, Brancaster, I can now report it should be held on the evening of Saturday, October 5, starting 7.30pm. Details of the programme to follow soon.

Lynn's Alive Corn Exchange

The Norfolk Symphony Orchestra invites you to Dance to the Music of Time at The Alive Corn Exchange, Lynn, 3.30pm on the afternoon of Sunday, May 12. The exciting programme includes Kachaturian’s Masquerade Suite, Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances and Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, this exuberant work was described by Richard Wagner as an ‘apotheosis of the dance’; it should certainly get those toes tapping!

It’s important for all of us, especially the young, to keep up with the latest developments in science and technology, but I’m not certain if the next family show being presented at The Lynn Corn Exchange entitled: Top Secret The Magic of Science is quite what we expect! It’s being presented on Thursday, May 30, so it’s probably best to check up on it first by contacting The Corn Exchange Box Office on: 01553 764864, before you book!

If you’ve not heard enough about the world’s conflicts lately, a film whose subject is internal conflicts within the US has been given good reviews, and sounds worth a look, giving the subject an interesting twist or two. The movie is out in movie theatres now.

And so to art. I viewed and enjoyed, Art for The Environment and GroundJewels exhibitions at The GroundWork Gallery recently. The Environment Exhibition is supported by the University of the Arts London Centre for Sustainable Fashion, and Post-Grad Community and the work of seven artists can be seen and appreciated. For more details visit: www.groundworkgallery.com or phone: 01553 340714. The gallery is situated in Purfleet Street, Lynn and is well worth a visit. During exhibitions the gallery is open Wednesday- Saturday, 11am-4pm.

My book choice this week is the bestselling biography of King Charles, simply entitled: Charles III, and it’s by the acclaimed Royal Biographer Robert Hardman. Published by Pan MacMillan it makes for a fascinating read, and not just for Royalists!

Those who attended the last record club at Lynn Library enjoyed listening to and discussing Kate Bush’s Album: Hounds of Love. The session certainly went down well, and the next meeting will be held at the library on Monday, April 13. Refreshments are available. Details of the next album to be featured will follow.

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum is organising a musical evening on Friday, May 10 at 18:30. The evening is hosted by Mark Stanford and the venue is Springwood High School in the Peter Hopkins Hall. A variety of musical acts are included such as The Springwood Concert Band, The Marham Military Wives Choir, Lewis Meehan the Marimba Player and much more. Tickets are available from True’s Yard on: 01553 770479.

The popular East Anglian Poet Sue Burge gave a fascinating day course at Lynn’s Quaker Friends Meeting House recently. Regular courses are held there and organised by the local branch of the WEA. For those interested, another course, this time concerning women writers and musicians in Nineteenth Century Europe, and how they made their mark is being held on Saturday, June 1, between 10am and 4pm approximately. The Tutor is David Price. To enrol phone: 0300 303 3464 or for more information contact Ros on 01553 761890.

This Sunday Jeff Hoyle will give a Pleasant Sunday Afternoon Talk entitled: ‘Worktown- A Mass Observation Study’. Marriott’s Warehouse is the venue, (the second floor), 3pm is the start time, and although entry is free, donations in aid of the trust are very welcome, booking is not required!

Throughout the spring and summer especially, I recommend local places to visit where, hopefully, one can spend some interesting and enjoyable free time. This week I suggest Hunstanton’s Sea Life Centre, which is open daily except for Christmas Day and Boxing Day. For booking details and general information phone: 01485 533576.