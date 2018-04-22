Dancers from West Norfolk are performing with the English Youth Ballet

Some 11 talented young dancers from dance schools across West Norfolk are currently in rehearsals for a new ballet, Cinderella in Hollywood, which will premiere at Norwich’s Theatre Royal this May.

From May 25-26, the new ballet will star international principal dancers Samantha Camejo, Monica Tapiador and Clare Carruble, with all of the soloist and corps de ballet roles performed by 100 of the finest dancers, aged eight to 18, from Norfolk and Suffolk.

From Noise and Chance School of Dance, Sophia Collins, 13, Isobel Croker, 10, Annie Lee, 10, Joshua Matless, nine, Olivia Patterson, 10, Chloe Raab, 12, Summer Rose, 14, Lauren Southwell, 14, and Evelyn Wilcox, 10, will star in the production.

Joshua Matless, a student at Terrington St Clement Community School, said: “I started dancing when I was three-years-old and started my dance classes because I always danced in the living room at home.”

From The School of Dance, Watlington, Isabelle Hume, 13, and Connie Duncan, 11, join the line-up, and from Lynn Academy of Dance, Teddy Parker, 13, will also star.

Tickets available at www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk