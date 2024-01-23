Dates for Lynn’s hit music event Festival Too have been announced, leaving the public to wonder who will be this year’s headliners.

Example, Pixie Lott, The Vamps and Scouting For Girls are among many of the stars who have performed in the town’s most popular free event, which sees thousands flock to the Tuesday Market Place yearly.

Organisers have confirmed on the festival’s Facebook page that this year’s event will be held on the weekends from June 29 to July 13.

Thousands flocked to the Tuesday Market Place in 2023

For around four decades, the event has been bringing free music and entertainment to West Norfolk, made possible by fundraising, donations and business support.

Last year, Festival Too’s chair, Mike Andrews, said: “The festival was a huge success, brilliant bands, large crowds, good weather and the feedback we’ve had on social media has been fantastic. I think it was a really good festival.”

With lots to look forward to, this year’s acts could be revealed to the public as soon as May.