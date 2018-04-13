Doors open for new King’s Lynn exhibitions

Lynn will become a hive of artistic activity this weeke nd as several new exhibitions open up to visitors across the area.

Opening today, an inspiring, mixed media exhibition will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Greyfriars Art Space.

10 Years of Greyfriars Art Space will open for preview tonight, from 7-9pm, and the exhibition will cpontinue to be open from Saturday, April 14, to Saturday, April 28.

The exhibition is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm, everyone is welcome and admission is free.

The gallery can be found in St James Street, just opposite Tower Gardens.

For more information about the exhibition, visit http://greyfriarsartspace.co.uk or call 0751 714 7444.

For real local flair, head to the Spring Exhibition at Tim Clayton Jewellery, in Chapel Street, Lynn.

The venue will be showing a collection of paintings of local interest, from today until Mary 31.

The gallery is open Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 5pm, and admission is free.

To find out more about the exhibition, call 01553 772329or head to www.timclaytonjewellery.com

Heading out of Lynn, Westacre Theatre is hosting the John Hughes Art Classes: Showcase until May 6.

An opportunity to see the works of students who attended John Hughes’ highly popular classes.

The Gallery is open at performance times, or call 01760 755007 to book a viewing.