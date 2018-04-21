Downham Market am-dram group to stage Bouncers

A Downham amateur dramatics group are set to stage a “crowd-pleasing piece of brilliance” this May, when they took a look at Bouncers.

Downham Amateur Dramatic Society will stage the hilarious production at Downham Town Hall on May 3-5 and promise audiences a night of hilarity.

As one of the most performed plays of the 20th century, Bouncers is set in and around a northern nightclub called Mr Cinders, with the action focusing on the exploits of the four doormen and their customers.

It allows the actors to engage with the audience in a way that is rare on the theatre scene. Directed by Phil Melia and Brian Reeve-Hayes, tickets and information available at www.dadsdrama.org.uk