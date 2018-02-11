Drink to Remember campaign

A charity beer has been launched a part of a campaign to raise £30,000 for the construction of a memorial at the former RAF North Creake.

Nigel Morter and Claire Nugent, owners of the Control Tower B&B in Walsingham, launched the Time to Remember Campaign and the pair have been aiming to put up a fitting memorial at the tower since they bought it in 2011.

Mr Morter said: “As a result of the secret nature of the operations undertaken from this airfield, the story of North Creake has mostly been lost, Having made such a critical contribution, we feel it is time it was remembered.”

The campaign has started with the launch of charity beer, Drink to Remember, which has been brewed by the award-winning Beeston Brewery.

The ale will raise funds for a memorial to celebrate those who served and commemorate those who were lost at RAF North Creake whilst serving with Bomber Command in the Second World War.

It is described as “hoppy amber bitter with lightly toasted malts to give a full bodied fruity character” and will be available for the duration of the Time to Remember campaign.

RAF North Creake was operational from June 1944 until May 1945, but during this time it played a critical role in supporting Bomber Command by carrying out secret radio counter measures.

The beer will be available to try for the first time at the Winter Great British Beer Festival in Norwich on February 20, and will become available in selected pubs across Norfolk and in bottles from April 2018.

Several of the pubs that RAF North Creake servicemen drank in will be serving the beer, including the Black Lion at Little Walsingham, the Lifeboat Inn at Wells and West Norfolk’s own King’s Arms at Shouldham.