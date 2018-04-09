Ducking Punches promise a knockout gig in King’s Lynn

Norwich punk rockers fresh from the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show are heading out on tour with a pit stop in Lynn next weekend.

Ducking Punches, pictured, who played Festival Too back in 2015, are hitting the road with their new album Alamort after airing the first new single and music video, I Ruin Everything.

Ducking Punches frontman Dan Allen said: “This is the most honest song on the record for me and writing this song saved my life in a very dark time, I was pretty close to checking out. Making this album made me feel alive again and those release shows really cemented that for me. I think it’s why this video is so special.”

Live at Lynn’s Worker’s Club on Sunday, April 15. Visit www.facebook.com/duckingpunchesuk/