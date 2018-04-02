East Rudham artist back to former glory with exhibition

An East Rudham artist is to repeat his successful London exhibition, taking a poignant look at icons of the silver screen, some of whom died too young.

Neil Reddyhoff last exhibited in Shepherd Market in 2015, but is set to continue on the same theme with a new collection of works, writes SARAH JUGGINS.

The exhibit, Faded Glory, features beautiful and mesmerising portraits of Kirk Douglas and the late Natalie Wood, Steve McQueen, Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor, among others.

He said: “I have tried to capture these incredibly well-known people in less than obvious poses.

“For example, the image of Marilyn Monroe really shows the haunted look she had in her eyes later in her life.

“We always think of her as voluptuous and cheeky, but here she looks thin and almost haunted.”

Just as he did with his 2015 collection, Nick has presented his subjects in a quirky and intelligent new light, admitting to a fascination with fading beauty.

He said: “I think beauty fades more rapidly the more beautiful you are, but all of these characters had a presence and a quality that was undefinable but always seductive.

“Take Steve McQueen for example, he was just the coolest man that ever lived.”

Nick’s career in illustration began in 1981, when he graduated from Jacob Kramer/Leeds College of Art and moved into branding and packaging design.

He spent many years working as creative director at Geronimo Advertising before taking the plunge and becoming a freelance illustrator.

In 2011, he joined his partner Lucinda at HoffHaus Design – a complete web design service. While London was Nick’s home and inspiration for many years, he now lives in West Norfolk, with his family and an assortment of animals.

The Pop-Up Exhibition will take place at 54 The Gallery, Shepherd Market, from April 16-22. It will be open daily from 10.30am-7pm, with a private viewing on April 18.