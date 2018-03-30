Easter activities at King’s Lynn Museum

Lynn Museum is hosting a series of Easter events covering everything from shoes and badges, to medieval life, during the school holidays.

Entry to all events is free with museum admission, and all of the sessions are drop-in, so there is no need to book.

Kicking off on Thursday with the theme of shoes, fashion-lovers will be able to learn all about footwear through the ages following the success of the current exhibition, Shoes! Running from 10am to 1pm, there will even be a shoe-themed trail to keep visitors on their toes.

On Thursday, April 11, the museum will transform from 10am to 1pm. Learn about how medieval people lived, what they did for fun and food from the Middle Ages.

The trail during the second week of the Easter holidays will be based on the museum’s medieval pilgrim badge collection. The trail ‘Pilgrim Treasures’ will be available to visitors from April 10–15.

April also marks the beginning of Lynn Museum’s Sunday opening. Beginning April 1 to September 30, the museum will be open from 12-4pm every Sunday.

Visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/lynnmuseum or call 01553 775001.