Easter activities show Titchwell’s wilder side

RSPB Titchwell is calling on families to join them this Easter in discovering the wild things as part of a school holiday packed with fun activities.

From building woodland dens and making birds nests, to pond-dipping, hunting for creepy crawlies and investigating the signs of spring, there is plenty to keep youngsters entertained during the Easter break at Titchwell Marsh.

Hannah Dryland, of the RSPB, said: “Nature reserves are the perfect place to answer the call of the wild, and our Wild Things at Easter activities offer children and parents a chance to explore nature together as a family.

“Kids can even join the Wild Challenge by connecting with nature and taking part in wild activities to earn their Wild Challenge badges as part of the Wild Things At Easter programme.”

The North Norfolk reserve is joining others across the east of England to host the Wild Things At Easter programme, with plenty to keep the whole family out in nature next week.

It’s the perfect time to get out and explore the marshes as spring starts to arrive and a lot of the local wildlife is starting to wake up again after the harsh winter.

Ms Dryland said: “It’s not only hedgehogs that have been hunkering down for the winter, we all do it when the days get shorter and the cold dark nights have us huddling indoors.

“Now that spring is finally here, like hedgehogs many of us will be feeling the urge to get outdoors, breathe in the fresh air, bask in the sunshine, stretch our legs, and enjoy the freedom and fun of being outdoors.”

Spring is when lots of wildlife wakes up after the winter and plants and animals that have been dormant or hibernating leap in to action in response to the longer days, warmer weather and spring sunshine.

Birds that have spent the winter in warmer places start to return for the summer looking for somewhere to nest and singing to attract a mate or defend their territory.

Bees and butterflies take to the air again, as the ground itself defrosts, bluebells start flowering and trees come into leaf.

All this activity reaches its peak around the Easter school holidays, making them the perfect time for families to get out and explore the natural world together.

Running daily until Sunday, April 15, RSPB Titchwell has Easter activity sheets on offer for youngsters to enjoy from 10am to 4pm.

The activity costs £2 per child and the team even have Family Adventure Backpacks for hire at £3 per child, with everything you need to entice your family out of hibernation this Easter.

The reserve also offers guided walks three times a day and workshops designed to enhance and develop wildlife watching skills. Visitors can also take part in more active pursuits, such as a beach clean or bird survey.

For families who fancy a day trip to another nearby reserve, Wild Things at Easter nature reserves also include Frampton Marsh, near Boston, Strumpshaw Fen on the Norfolk Broads, Lakenheath Fen in Suffolk and Minsmere on the Suffolk coast.

Some of the activities are part of the RSPB’s Wild Challenge, which offers rewards for completing activities.

Visit www.rspb.org.uk/wildchallenge to find out more and sign up for your Wild Challenge activity pack.