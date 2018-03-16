Environmental film screening highlights issue in Thornham

Refill Hunstanton are hosting a special screening of environmental Sky film, A Plastic Ocean, at Thornham Village Hall tonight.

Showing at 7pm, the film follows journalist Craig Leeson as he searches for the elusive blue whale, discovering plastic waste in what should be pristine ocean.

Brendan Joyce, CEO of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, said: “We fully support this initiative and hope it inspires people to think about reducing their plastic waste to help our precious marine wildlife.”

In this adventure documentary, Craig teams up with free diver Tanya Streeter and an international team of scientists and researchers, and they travel to 20 locations around the world over the next four years to explore the fragile state of our oceans, uncover alarming truths about plastic pollution, and reveal working solutions.

Admission is free and refreshments are available.