Ex-forces musicians head back to school for charity

The East Anglian Ex-Forces Big Band will once again be hosting a charity concert at King’s Lynn Academy to raise funds for Heroes.

Taking place on Saturday, February 17, this will be the third time the band has performed at the school since forming in 2009.

Scott Chapman, member of the band, said: “We hope you can support this event and help to make a better life for our injured service personnel.”

Featuring big band favourites from the 1940’s all the way to the present day, the band members will be coming together from all across the UK and one member is even travelling from Cyprus to take part in the concert.

The band was formed by Alan Norris and Bob Airzee, who were both members of the Regimental Band of the 1st Bn The Royal Anglian Regt. The rest of the band is also made up of ex-military musicians, many of whom continue to play professionally.

Giving up their time, and their skills, for free, the band has raised just over £26,000 in aid of Help for Heroes since they formed.

Musical director Alan Morris will be able to revisit his students days at the concert, which will take place at the former Gaywood Park School For Boys, which he attended from 1957 to 1961.

After leaving school, he joined the 1st Bn East Anglian Regiment in Bury St Edmunds, serving 25 years in the forces before retiring in 1987 with the rank of WO1.

Mr Norris is still heavily involved in music and runs his own Big Band, he also works with young musicians with a junior Swing Band based in March.

Tickets are now on sale for £10, or £5 for under 16’s and students, these are available from Scott Chapman on 07775 608460.

Tickets will also be available on the door. There will be refreshments available and also a raffle.

All proceeds from the concert will going to Help for Heroes.

The concert start at 7.30pm, doors open at 6.30pm.