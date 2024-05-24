In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler looks at some exciting upcoming events...

As usual I’m pleased to say there’s plenty of fine entertainment to enjoy coming our way, and lot’s to report on, so I’d best get started!

There’s just two days to go if you’ve time to visit Ali Atrissi’s excellent Art Exhibition being held at Lynn’s historic Custom House between 10am and 4pm today and tomorrow.

Art exhibition at the Custom House by Ali Atrissi in 2023

I visited last weekend and was greatly impressed with Ali’s work, including paintings in oil and acrylics. I especially was taken with the miniature models of delightful house interiors, including one full of mini musical instruments. Admission is free and the paintings can be purchased. Ali is Lebanese born, but he and his wife and family have lived in King’s Lynn for 18 years. For further details contact 07411239583 or visit his Facebook page ‘Ali Atrissi Painting and Sculpture’.

The GroundWork Gallery in Purfleet Street, Lynn, is also a must for art lovers and environmentalists to visit. There’s plenty going on and I recommend interested readers visit: www.groundworkgallery.com now!

It’s always wise to keep an eye on what entertainment is being presented at Westacre Theatre, as the variety and quality of the productions and events can be taken as read! More Art is being exhibited between June 15 and 22 and I notice the popular Oscar Wilde play: The Importance of Being Earnest, is being performed in a special Pantaloons production on the evening of June 1, shows starting at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. For all that’s going on at Westacre visit: www.westacretheatre.com

And so to music! An Evening of Midsummer Music will be performed on the evening of Tuesday, July 23 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm at St.Mary’s Church, Flitcham. The recital is being held to celebrate the extensive restoration of the organ, with Julian Haggett, organist St.Peter, Mancroft, Norwich, Celine Saout, principal harpist Opera North, Leeds, and the Fring Singers. Cremant and canapés will be served during the interval. For tickets, (£16), apply to: b.tweddle@btopenworld.com

Apparently the number one hotspot for fish and chips in Norfolk in the late 19th Century was, yes, you’ve guessed it - King’s Lynn! A no doubt interesting and tasty exhibition will be held at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum from Saturday afternoon, and from the displays and presentations you’ll no doubt be able to learn and enjoy all about this highly traditional British Repast!

Staying in Lynn’s North End for a moment I must praise the recent fascinating talk given by Jill Bennett and Liz James at Marriott’s Warehouse, on the composer Vaughan Williams’ visits to Lynn in the early twentieth century collecting folk songs and listening to the singing of such popular North End figures as Dougie Carter. The talk was well-illustrated and very informative. I look forward to the Autumn season of the popular Pleasant Sunday Afternoon Talks at Marriott’s. Details to follow…

My book recommendation of the week is a cracking bestselling novel: Yellowface by Rebecca F. Kuang; now available in paperback. It’s certainly a page-turner, original and describes the negative and sometimes lonely business of being an author and the dangers of plagiarism. In real life it seems the author has only positive things to say about the support from her publisher: Harper Collins!

The next meeting of The King’s Lynn Library Record Club will be held at 5.30pm on the evening of Monday, June 10. The music to be played and discussed has not been announced yet, but it’s vinyl only remember!

A Big Gig presented by The Norfolk Blues Society will take place tomorrow at Dereham Memorial Hall, 8pm, with doors opening at 7.30pm. Two international class acts will form the double bill and Mississippi MacDonald will open and introduce the night’s entertainment. Tickets may still be available from ticketsource.co.uk

I’ve no film recommendation this week but I do suggest going to see the classic movie Chinatown, starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway which is being screened by The King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club, 7.30pm at The Guildhall of St.George on the evening of Thursday, June 13. Members and guests can sign in from approx 7pm.

Why not become a member of the KLCCC? For details visit: klccc.uk

Lastly, my suggestion for trips out during the Spring and Summer period is to choose one of the historic houses situated in East Anglia. Blickling, Houghton, Holkham and Sandringham spring to mind, some have works of art to view in their grounds and much else of interest to treasure!