Celebrated worldwide as Star Wars Day, May the Fourth is the perfect day to announce the arrival of a wonderful exhibition of toys and memorabilia at Lynn Museum this summer.

Opening in time for the summer holidays on July 15, ‘May the Toys Be With You’ showcases one of the UK's finest collections of vintage Star Wars toys and original cinema posters, from 1977-1985.

It is a celebration of the now highly collectable vintage toy line and of the iconic design work and art of the movies.

Matt Fox with some of his vintage Star Wars toys - including an AT-AT combat vehicle in the foreground. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Dayna Woolbright, curator at Lynn Museum, said: “We are delighted to host this fantastic exhibition which is a must-see for fans of Star Wars, classic toys and cinema history.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to this truly inter-generational show. Those who grew up in the late 1970s and early 80s will remember how popular and exciting these toys were and can enjoy this lovely opportunity to share their childhood memories with a new generation.”

In 1977, the first Star Wars film broke box office records - but nobody could have predicted that the merchandising would end up earning more than the film itself.

A replica Darth Vader helmet at the exhibition. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Star Wars toys became the must-have playthings for an entire generation, with an estimated 300million action figures sold between 1977 and 1985.

The exhibition is not only a celebration of classic toys and collectables but also of the iconic design and art-work of the movies.

From X-Wing Fighters to lightsabers, these fantastic creations have fired the imagination and made their mark on the cultural landscape since the first film was released more than 40 years ago.

The collection is owned by Star Wars devotee Matt Fox, who bought his first toy aged five. His collection is now one of the finest and most complete in the UK.

A land speeder in its original box. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The exhibition runs from July 15 until May 31, 2026. For more information, openings times and admission, visit www.lynnmuseum.norfolk.gov.uk

Stormtroopers guard Han Solo in a previous show. Picture: Norfolk County Council