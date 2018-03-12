Expanding skills this springtimewith King’s Lynn workshops

St Nicholas’ Chapel is the perfect place to pick up some new spring skills thanks to support from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The venue will host three traditional skills workshops for those looking to start a new hobby, or just try something different.

On Saturday, April 21, from 10am to 4pm, a full-day workshop will celebrate lettering and the visual art of writing, by learning how to write the foundational script using a dip pen and ink.

Lunch is included in the cost of the workshop, at £25 per person.

On Saturday, April 28, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, join Bellringing for Beginners - perfect for anyone interested in bellringing, looking to have a go or puruse it as a hobby.

Learn about change ringing, the history and mechanics of full circle ringing, the story of St Nicholas’ Tower, and most importantly how to ring a bell. The workshop costs £5 per person.

Then, on Saturday, May 5, from 10.30am to 1pm, the focus is on learning how to make a traditional wedding buttonhole. £10 per buttonhole including tea and cake.

Booking is essential, call Holly on 01553 774471 or email kingslynn@thecct.org.uk