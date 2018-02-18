Explorer to inspire audiences in King’s Lynn

Fresh from the Arabian Peninsula, modern-day explorer Levison Wood is bringing his one-man show to Lynn’s Corn Exchange on Thursday.

The best-selling author, photographer and TV presenter is taking his hugely successful tour back on the road during February and March, bringing his incredible travel experiences to more audiences across the UK.

Levison said: “The show is a little bit about my own experiences and some of my early trips, like when I hitchhiked from Nottingham to India,

and the characters who have inspired me along the way.

“I’ll also be talking about my more recent trips and experiences such as Walking the Nile, the Himalayas and the Americas. I’ll cover all the highs and lows, from meeting the Dalai Lama to being throw off a cliff.”

He added: “It’s going to be a much more interactive version of the books and the TV shows because people will be able to ask any questions they want and I’ll also be showing some of my travel photography.”

Levison Wood has delighted audiences around the globe with stories of his epic adventures from being chased by crocodiles and hippos in Africa and shot at by gunmen, to being arrested more times than he can remember and meeting George Clooney.

An Evening With Levison Wood will share stories from standout moments during his travels, such as his rather unusual gap year adventures.

Levison said: “When I was 21, I went to the Middle East, I travelled around Iraq, Iran and Jordan and was there during the Golf War, not the standard gap year trip. I remember getting a taxi from Jordan to Baghdad and thinking to myself, ‘what am I doing?’

“It was a combination of curiosity and passion, I just wanted to se as many places as possible and I hope this tour will inspire others to travel and to learn something new about other countries.”

He will also talk about how he went from being in the Parachute Regiment to forging a career as an explorer, with a mixture of amusing, and sometimes poignant anecdotes.

Levison said: “I’ll share some stories from ‘behind-the-scenes’ that don’t make it into the TV series, hopefully it will make people laugh and change their perceptions of places. I’m very fortunate to be able to do this for a living.”

The author released the paperback of Walking The Americas in November which parallels his Channel 4 documentary in which he walks 1,800 miles along the length of Central America crossing eight countries from Mexico to Columbia, and his bid to cross the treacherous Darien Gap.

He is currently penning his next book inspired by his recent journey to the Arabian Peninsula starting from Iraq and ending in Lebanon, with plans for another documentary to release alongside it.

He said: “I can’t talk about it too much until the book and the documentary are finished, but hopefully we should be releasing them in the autumn.”

Tickets are now on sale for An Evening with Levison Wood, which has already received rave reviews across the UK and internationally, for the show at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Tickets cost £24 per person, call the Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864 for availability.