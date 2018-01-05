Fabulous FADLOS hit 40 in Fakenham

Fadlos celebrated its 40th anniversary pantomime production in style at Fakenham Community Centre.

The small society did the town proud with a practically sold-out run of the traditional tale, Jack and the Beanstalk, including an inflatable beanstalk which almost brought the house down.

The show was also a first for directing team Tilly Baron and Alex Chidichimo, who had been encouraged and supported by the Fadlos committee to “have a go” at leading the team.

Mr Chidichimo said: “Its a really tough job directing a show, especially when Fadlos have built up their reputation over the past few years for putting on something fabulous, but we are a strong team and like a family and we all do our bit to make it work.”

The hard work paid off with a record number of ticket sales. A total of 1,300 people attended the pantomime over six performances at the start of December.

Mr Chidichimo said: “The only downside was that some people returned tickets on the morning of a sold-out matinee and we had been turning people away for the past two weeks.

“The committee are going to sort out a returns policy to stop it from happening again.

“We hate to see empty seats especially when we could have filled them three times over.”

The society are launching into 2018 with a new production of My Fair Lady, due for performance in May, and then moving on to the Norfolk premier of White Christmas the Musical, in December, and a couple of fundraising events will be thrown in throughout the year.

Mr Chidichimo said: “Fadlos want to thank anyone and everyone who supported the pantomime and the society in 2017 and want to wish everyone a happy and healthy New Year.”