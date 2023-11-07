A famous feline will be visiting Lynn Museum as part of an exhibition to celebrate the work of one of Britain's best-known children’s author-illustrators.

‘The Tiger Who Came To Tea’ written and illustrated by Judith Kerr, was first published in 1968 and has since been translated into 11 languages and has sold more than five million copies.

The book tells the story of a girl called Sophie and her mother who meet a tiger that invites himself to their afternoon tea to eat all their food.

The book was written and illustrated by Judith Kerr (Picture: Harper Collins)

The exhibition features a recreation of Sophie's kitchen (Picture: Seven Stories)

From November 24, Lynn Museum will be commemorating 100 years since Judith Kerr’s birth and celebrating her contribution to children’s literature.

The free exhibition is courtesy of ‘Seven Stories’ (The National Centre for Children’s Books) and will be running until January 20.

It features original artwork, sketches and a recreation of Sophie’s kitchen where you can join the tiger for afternoon tea.

Cllr Margaret Dewsbury said: “Many of us will remember having been read this timeless classic when we were children or sharing it with our own children and grandchildren. It’s wonderful to be working with Seven Stories to bring this heart-warming exhibition to Lynn Museum. As the home of our very own much-loved Horace the tiger, we’re thrilled to be hosting Judith Kerr’s wonderful tiger of the imagination this winter.”