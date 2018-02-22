Festival billing proves King’s Lynn Festival is more than just classical music

Promising a feast for the eyes and ears, this year’s King’s Lynn Festival brings the most diverse range of acts to venues across Lynn yet.

Taking place between July 15-28, the festival is already renowned for offering a huge range of arts and music, but this year may bring the biggest range of performances yet.

Kicking off the season, The Hallé Orchestra will launch the festival with a performance on July 15 at Lynn’s Corn Exchange.

Marking the halfway point of the festival will be BBC Big Band with singer Claire Martin on July 22, and to finish off two weeks of spectacular shows, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will close the festival on July 28.

This year’s Early Music Day on July 21 will feature another internationally-renowned ensemble The Sixteen and the festival’s artist-in-residence, renowned Polish cellist Marcin Zdunik.

Artistic director Ambrose Miller has chosen a Sounds East theme showcasing musicians from Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania, Russia and Poland including traditional music played by virtuoso Slovakian violinists, brothers Vladimir and Anton, who return to Lynn on July 26.

Other leading names from the classical music world include pianist Llŷr Williams (July 19), and the Chiaroscuro Quartet (July 24) who will present the Ruth Fermoy Memorial Concert in memory of the Festival’s founder.

Five coffee concerts will be give by rising stars at Lynn’s churches, with a string quartet concert held at Westacre Theatre.

Adding to the programme’s variety are leading British folk singer Eddi Reader, and Los Pacaminos with Paul Young. Andrew Graham-Dixon will give two talks, one on his latest project, the artwork of the Royal Collection, and historian Suzannah Lipscomb will talk on witchcraft.

The principal exhibition, Lynn from All Angles, will be held in the Fermoy Gallery, featuring views of the River Ouse and Lynn’s waterfront, and photographs by long-time festival supporter Jim Tuck, chronicling festival events over the last 40 years.