Festival Chorus in concert rehearsals ahead of King’s Lynn concert

Members of King’s Lynn Festival Chorus were treated to an inspiring workshop with six of the triple Grammy award-nonimated Stile Antico on Saturday.

The workshop took place ahead of a concert at St Nicholas’ Chapel later this month featuring music by the Spanish Renaissance composer Tomas Luis de Victoria.

All 12 members of Stile Antico will sing his Tenebrae Responsories in the first half of the programme. The Festival Chorus will sing the Officium Defunctorum (Requiem Mass) with the 6 members in the photo in the second half.

Tickets are now on sale for the concert on March 18, at 7.30pm, and these are available from the Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864 for £25.

Pictured, the Festival Chorus singing without a conductor at the end of the training session with members of Stile Antico on Saturday afternoon at St Nicholas’ Chapel.