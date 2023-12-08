King’s Lynn Festival Chorus to perform family carol concert at King’s Lynn Minster
A family Christmas carol concert will be bringing a magical evening of festive joy to Lynn's Minster next weekend.
King’s Lynn Festival Chorus will be performing enchanting sounds of Christmas at the concert – titled ‘On Christmas Night’ – on Saturday, December 16 at 6pm.
Under the baton of conductor Ben Horden, the evening will feature a selection of popular carols and secular music chosen to evoke the true essence of the festive period.
The concert will also include readings – transporting the audience to the heart of the holiday season through both word and song.
For tickets, contact the box office on 01553 764864 or kingslynncornexchange.co.uk.
They cost £15, and under 16s go free.