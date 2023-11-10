Movie buffs and cinema enthusiasts are in for a real treat as Lynn Film Festival starts on Thursday.

The annual event, run by Lynn Community Cinema Club, is being staged mostly at the Corn Exchange Cinema in Tuesday Market Place, with a host of films on offer spread over four days.

These include the chance to see family blockbusters like Elemental (PG) and The Greatest Showman (PG) on the big screen, while there are also international movies such as Mavka: The Forest Song (PG), a family animation which draws on Ukrainian mythology.

Taste of Things is one of the films being shown

Classic or ground-breaking movies like Mean Streets (X) and Anatomy of a Fall (15) will also be on show, as well as arts films like Klimt and the Kiss (12A) and Stop Making Sense (15), the 1983 Talking Heads concert film by Jonathan Demme, director of The Silence of the Lambs.

There’s also the chance to see two movies tipped for Oscar nominations but not yet released in the UK – the Japanese film Monster (PG-13) and the French culinary romance The Taste of Things (cert TBC) starring Juliette Binoche.

As part of the film celebrations, Lynn Festival will be presenting an Alfred Hitchcock double-bill at St George’s Guildhall.

The famous director’s first thriller The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog (PG) will be screened at 7.30pm on Thursday, November 23.

This is a silent movie and the band Minima will provide music during the showing.

Tickets are £15 (50 per cent off for under 25s).

Earlier the same day there will be the chance to see the documentary My Name is Alfred Hitchcock (15) at 1pm. Tickets are £6.

The full programme can be viewed at www.klfilmfestival.uk and tickets for all film festival showings can be booked from the Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864, via www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or in person.