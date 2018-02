Film listings - February 16-22

Have your say

The Majestic Cinema

Programme from February 16-22

COCO (PG)

Friday to Sunday at 11am and 1.45pm

EARLY MAN (PG)

Friday to Sunday at 11.10am

Daily at 4.45pm

BLACK PANTHER (12A)

Daily at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm

FIFTY SHADES FREED (18)

Friday to Wednesday at 1.30pm

Friday to Wednesday at 4.30pm

Daily at 7.30pm

Thursday at 1.15pm and 4.15pm

NT LIVE – CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF (15)

Thursday at 7pm

THE 15:17 TO PARIS (15)

Daily at 7.45pm, except Thursday

Monday to Thursday at 1.45pm

The Light Cinema, Wisbech

Programme from February 16-22

3D BLACK PANTHER (12A)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7pm

Monday to Thursday at 1.40pm and 7.30pm

BLACK PANTHER (12A)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 1.10pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4.05pm, 5pm, 6pm, 8pm and 8.50pm

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 12pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4.35pm, 5pm, 5.55pm, 8pm and 8.50pm

Tuesday at 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4.35pm, 5pm, 5.55pm, 8pm, 8.50pm

COCO (PG)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm

DARKEST HOUR (PG)

Monday to Thursday at 12pm and 2.55pm

EARLY MAN (PG)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10.45am, 1pm and 3.15pm

FATHER FIGURES (15)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7.10pm and 7.45pm

Monday to Thursday at 5.40pm and 8.15pm

FERDINAND (U)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10.15am

FIFTY SHADES FREED (18)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12pm, 2.30pm, 5.45pm, 8.20pm and 9pm

Monday to Wednesday at 12pm, 2.45pm, 5.40pm, 8.10pm and 9pm

Thursday at 12pm, 2.45pm, 5.40pm and 8.10pm

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1.10pm, 3.30pm, 5.50pm and 8.15pm

Monday to Thursday at 12pm, 2.40pm, 5.20pm and 8.20pm

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (12A)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10.30am

MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE (12A)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 5.30pm

Monday to Wednesday at 2.20pm and 5.30pm

Thursday at 2.20pm

NT LIVE: CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF (15)

Thursday at 7pm

PADDINGTON 2 (PG)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10am

THE SHAPE OF WATER (15)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2.50pm, 5.40pm and 8.30pm

Monday to Thursday at 12pm, 2.50pm, 5.50pm and 8.30pm

STATUS UPDATE (12A)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 12.20pm

TAD THE LOST EXLORER AND THE SECRET OF KING MIDAS (U)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10.30am and 12.40pm

Autism Friendly – Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas (U) Sunday at 10.30am

Subtitled – Fifty Shades Freed (18) Tuesday at 12pm

Subtitled – The Shape of Water (12A) Thursday at 5.50pm

Anmer Social Club

The 2018 season of film nights at Anmer Social Club continues this evening with a screening of the highly acclaimed film, Victoria and Abdul, which stars Judy Dench, Ali Fazal and Tim Pigott-Smith in the true story in which Queen Victoria strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim.

Doors open at 7.30pm with the film starting at 8pm.

Admission is £3 at the door. For further details telephone 01485 579465 or visit the website at www.anmerclub.co.uk