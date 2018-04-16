Film screening to boost King’s Lynn charity

Another fundraising film screening is set to be held for the Purfleet Trust after the success of last month’s, I, Daniel Blake.

This time, filmmaker, writer and director Mark Gillis will debut his film, SINK, at the UNISON Inspire Centre next Friday, 7pm, followed by a Q&A.

Organised by Unison and the King’s Lynn Trades Council, the film is a thought-provoking story of the depths a person will sink to when on a zero hour contract, experiencing the uncertainties and insecurities of life that go hand in hand with a lack of stability.

The film, both warm and tender, as well as despairing and anguished, is about people finding their way through.

Organisers Adrianne Lake and Jo Rust said: “We felt that this film would show people the reality of life for too many people. We see those we live and work among struggling on insecure and uncertain employment terms and understand the stresses they face.

“This film encapsulates that struggle that is the reality of life for many in our community.”

Donations will be collected for Lynn homeless charity, The Purfleet Trust on the night.