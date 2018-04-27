Films - April 27 to May 3

The Majestic Cinema

Programme from April 27 to May 3

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (12A)

Daily at 12.30pm, 4pm and 7.30pm

THE GUERNSEY LITERARY & POTATO PEEL PIE SOCIETY (12A)

Daily at 1.30pm and 4.30pm, 4.15pm on Thursday

Friday, Sunday to Wednesday at 7.30pm

RAMPAGE (12A)

Daily at 7.40pm

THE LEISURE SEEKER (15)

Friday, Monday to Thursday at 1.45pm and 4.45pm

Saturday at 1.30pm

Sunday at 1.30pm and 4.45pm

DUCK DUCK GOOSE (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11am

PETER RABBIT (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11.10am

ROH LIVE: MANON (12A)

Thursday at 7.15pm

MET OPERA LIVE - CENDRILLON (12A)

Saturday at 5.55pm

Massenet’s enchanting opera Cendrillon, based on Cinderella, premieres at the Met conducted by Bertrand de Billy and directed by Laurent Pelly, whose Met credits include staging Donizetti’s La Fille du Régimentand Massenet’s Manon.

At The Light Cinema, Wisbech

Films from April 27 to May 3

3D AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (12A)

Daily, except Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am, 2.45pm, 9.30pm

Saturday and Sunday at 11.30am and 9.30pm

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (12A)

Friday at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm, 5.15pm, 6.15pm, 7.15pm, 8pm, 8.45pm, 10pm

Saturday and Sunday at 9.45am, 10.30am, 12pm, 1pm, 1.45pm, 2.45pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm, 5.15pm, 6.15pm, 7.15pm, 8pm, 8.45pm

Monday to Thursday at 1pm, 1.45pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm, 5.15pm, 6.15pm, 7.15pm, 8pm and 8.45pm

DUCK DUCK GOOSE (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 10.10am and 12.40pm

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Daily, except Saturday and Sunday, at 12.30pm and 3.15pm

Saturday and Sunday at 12.30pm and 3.20pm

THE GUERNSEY LITERARY AND POTATO PEEL PIE SOCIETY (12A)

Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 11.20am, 2.30pm, 5.30pm and 8.15pm

Saturday and Sunday at 5.30pm and 8.15pm

Thursday at 11.10am, 1.50pm and 4.30pm

THE LEISURE SEEKER (15)

Monday to Thursday at 12.15pm

PETER RABBIT (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 10.20am, 12.50pm and 3.10pm

A QUIET PLACE (15)

Daily at 2.15pm, 4.30pm, 6.45pm and 9pm

RAMPAGE (12A)

Daily, except Saturday and Sunday, at 11.10am, 2pm, 4.45pm and 7.30pm

Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, 5.25pm and 7.50pm

READY PLAYER ONE (12A)

Daily at 11am

ROH: MANON (TBC)

Thursday at 7.15pm

TRUTH OR DARE (15)

Daily at 6pm and 8.30pm

A WRINKLE IN TIME (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 10am

At The Luxe, Wisbech

Films from April 27 to May 3

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (12A)

Daily at 1.30pm, 5pm and 8.30pm

PETER RABBIT (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11am

Marriott’s Warehouse

Saturday, April 28, 6.30pm

TRASHED

GroundWork Gallery and King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club are joining forces to show the highly acclaimed film Trashed as part of the latest exhibition at GroundWork that focusses on the politics of waste, under the theme of TrashArt.

Tickets cost £6, available on the door.

Thornham Village Hall Cinema

Thursday, May 3, 7.15pm

MANON

Kenneth MacMillan’s powerful telling of Manon and des Grieux’s tragic love is a masterpiece of modern ballet, set to music by Massenet.

Tickets £15 or £10 for children, book online at www.thornhamvillagehall.co.uk or call 07787 255 597

Doors and bar opens at 6.30pm, curtain at 7.15pm