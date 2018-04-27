Films - April 27 to May 3

The Majestic Cinema
Programme from April 27 to May 3
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (12A)
Daily at 12.30pm, 4pm and 7.30pm
THE GUERNSEY LITERARY & POTATO PEEL PIE SOCIETY (12A)
Daily at 1.30pm and 4.30pm, 4.15pm on Thursday
Friday, Sunday to Wednesday at 7.30pm
RAMPAGE (12A)
Daily at 7.40pm
THE LEISURE SEEKER (15)
Friday, Monday to Thursday at 1.45pm and 4.45pm
Saturday at 1.30pm
Sunday at 1.30pm and 4.45pm
DUCK DUCK GOOSE (PG)
Saturday and Sunday at 11am
PETER RABBIT (PG)
Saturday and Sunday at 11.10am
ROH LIVE: MANON (12A)
Thursday at 7.15pm
MET OPERA LIVE - CENDRILLON (12A)
Saturday at 5.55pm
Massenet’s enchanting opera Cendrillon, based on Cinderella, premieres at the Met conducted by Bertrand de Billy and directed by Laurent Pelly, whose Met credits include staging Donizetti’s La Fille du Régimentand Massenet’s Manon.
At The Light Cinema, Wisbech
Films from April 27 to May 3
3D AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (12A)
Daily, except Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am, 2.45pm, 9.30pm
Saturday and Sunday at 11.30am and 9.30pm
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (12A)
Friday at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm, 5.15pm, 6.15pm, 7.15pm, 8pm, 8.45pm, 10pm
Saturday and Sunday at 9.45am, 10.30am, 12pm, 1pm, 1.45pm, 2.45pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm, 5.15pm, 6.15pm, 7.15pm, 8pm, 8.45pm
Monday to Thursday at 1pm, 1.45pm, 3.30pm, 4.30pm, 5.15pm, 6.15pm, 7.15pm, 8pm and 8.45pm
DUCK DUCK GOOSE (PG)
Saturday and Sunday at 10.10am and 12.40pm
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)
Daily, except Saturday and Sunday, at 12.30pm and 3.15pm
Saturday and Sunday at 12.30pm and 3.20pm
THE GUERNSEY LITERARY AND POTATO PEEL PIE SOCIETY (12A)
Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 11.20am, 2.30pm, 5.30pm and 8.15pm
Saturday and Sunday at 5.30pm and 8.15pm
Thursday at 11.10am, 1.50pm and 4.30pm
THE LEISURE SEEKER (15)
Monday to Thursday at 12.15pm
PETER RABBIT (PG)
Saturday and Sunday at 10.20am, 12.50pm and 3.10pm
A QUIET PLACE (15)
Daily at 2.15pm, 4.30pm, 6.45pm and 9pm
RAMPAGE (12A)
Daily, except Saturday and Sunday, at 11.10am, 2pm, 4.45pm and 7.30pm
Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, 5.25pm and 7.50pm
READY PLAYER ONE (12A)
Daily at 11am
ROH: MANON (TBC)
Thursday at 7.15pm
TRUTH OR DARE (15)
Daily at 6pm and 8.30pm
A WRINKLE IN TIME (PG)
Saturday and Sunday at 10am
At The Luxe, Wisbech
Films from April 27 to May 3
AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (12A)
Daily at 1.30pm, 5pm and 8.30pm
PETER RABBIT (PG)
Saturday and Sunday at 11am
Marriott’s Warehouse
Saturday, April 28, 6.30pm
TRASHED
GroundWork Gallery and King’s Lynn Community Cinema Club are joining forces to show the highly acclaimed film Trashed as part of the latest exhibition at GroundWork that focusses on the politics of waste, under the theme of TrashArt.
Tickets cost £6, available on the door.
Thornham Village Hall Cinema
Thursday, May 3, 7.15pm
MANON
Kenneth MacMillan’s powerful telling of Manon and des Grieux’s tragic love is a masterpiece of modern ballet, set to music by Massenet.
Tickets £15 or £10 for children, book online at www.thornhamvillagehall.co.uk or call 07787 255 597
Doors and bar opens at 6.30pm, curtain at 7.15pm