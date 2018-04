Films - Programme from April 20-26

The Majestic Cinema

Programme from April 20-26

THE GUERNSEY LITERARY AND POTATO PEEL PIE SOCIETY (12A)

Friday to Wednesday at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm

Thursday at 12.30pm, 3pm and 8pm

RAMPAGE (12A)

Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 1.45pm

Friday to Wednesday at 4.45pm and 7.45pm

Thursday at 3.15pm and 5.40pm

PETER RABBIT (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11.15am and 2pm

DUCK DUCK GOOSE (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11am

LOVE, SIMON (12A)

Friday to Wednesday at 2pm

Thursday at 5.45pm

THE LEISURE SEEKER (15)

Friday to Wednesday at 5pm

Saturday and Sunday at 11.15am

Thursday at 12.30pm

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (12A)

Wednesday midnight showing (00.01am Thursday)

Thursday at 12.30pm, 4pm and 7.30pm

TRUTH OR DARE (15)

Friday to Wednesday at 8pm

Thursday at 8.15pm

The Light Cinema, Wisbech

Programme from April 20-26

3D AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (12A)

Wednesday midnight showing (00.01am Thursday)

Thursday at 11.30am, 2.45pm and 9.30pm

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (12A)

Wednesday midnight showing (00.01am Thursday)

Thursday at 1pm, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 5.15pm, 5.45pm, 6.15pm, 8pm, 8.45pm and 9.15pm

BLOCKERS (15)

Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 6.15pm and 8.45pm

Saturday and Sunday at 8.45pm

Tuesday at 2pm and 4.45pm

COCO (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 10.30am

DUCK DUCK GOOSE (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 1.30pm and 4pm

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 12.30pm and 3.15pm

Saturday and Sunday at 6.15pm

Tuesday at 11.30am

THE GUERNSEY LITERARY AND POTATO PEEL PIE SOCIETY

Daily, except Thursday, at 11am, 2pm, 5pm and 8pm

Thursday at 11am, 2pm, 4.45pm and 7.30pm

I, TONYA (15)

Tuesday at 12pm and 5.15pm

ISLE OF DOGS (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 11.15am

THE LEISURE SEEKER (15)

Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 11.45am, 2.30pm, 5pm and 7.45pm

Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm, 5pm and 7.45pm

Thursday at 12pm

PETER RABBIT (PG)

Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 11am, 1.30pm, 4pm and 6.30pm

Saturday and Sunday at 10.45am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2pm, 3.15pm, 4.30pm and 5.15pm

Thursday at 12pm

PITBULL OSTATNI PIES (15)

Daily, excepte Thursday, 9pm

A QUIET PLACE (15)

Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 12pm, 2.15pm, 4.30pm, 6.45pm and 9pm

Saturday and Sunday at 1.45pm, 4.20pm, 6.45pm and 8.10pm

Thursday at 2.15pm, 4.30pm, 6.45pm and 9pm

RAMPAGE (12A)

Daily at 12.15pm, 3pm, 6pm and 8.30pm

READY PLAYER ONE (12A)

Friday, Monday, Thuesday and Wednesday at 11am, 2.15pm, 5.15pm and 8.15pm

Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 2.15pm, 5.15pm and 8.20pm

Thursday at 11.15am

SINGALONG - THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Tuesday at 7.30pm

TRUTH OR DARE (15)

Friday, Monday and Wednesday at 11.30am, 1.50pm, 4.15pm, 7pm and 9.30pm

Saturday and Sunday at 7pm and 9.30pm

Tuesday at 2.45pm and 8.45pm

Thursday at 2.30pm

A WRINKLE IN TIME (PG)

Saturday and Sunday at 12pm

Anmer Social Club

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (12A)

Friday, April 20, doors open 7.30pm Admission costs £3 at the door, more information at www.anmerclub.co.uk

Syderstone Village Cinema

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS (12A)

Saturday, April 21, 7.30pm

Tickets cost £.50, call 01485 578171 to book.

Dersingham Village Cinema

MY COUSIN RACHEL

Tuesday, April 24, 7.30pm

More information from Tom Morris on 01485 541450

Stanhoe Village Screen

MARIE CURIE: The courage of knowledge

Friday, April 20, at 7.30pm