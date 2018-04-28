Final night for play in Sedgeford

Sedgeford Village Hall will host the final performance of fEAST Theatre’s Norfolk tour this May when SALT comes to the stage.

An adaptation of Jeremy Page’s acclaimed novel, the story follows Join Pip Langore as he tries to make sense of his family’s troublesome history.

In Morston, North Norfolk, 1944, his Grandmother ‘Goose’ rescues a German airman buried up to his neck in the marsh.

Nine months later the German vanishes in a makeshift boat, leaving Goose with a newborn daughter, Lil.

Taught to read the clouds by her mother, Lil is a strange child.

When she becomes the object of two brothers’ desire, her life takes a tragic turn.

Can Pip avoid the family’s marsh-fever and find happiness or will he, too, lose himself in Norfolk’s wetlands?

Set across four decades of blood, smoke, mud, tears and fish, Salt is a funny and tragic play with live music and a strong regional flavour.

The show will be performed on Saturday, May 5, from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £13 and indlude a glass of wine, doors open at 7pm. Call 01485 570097 to book.