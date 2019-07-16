Final weekend of Festival Too with Marti Pellow, Cast and 5ive the highlights

Festival Too came to a close at Lynn over the weekend as more top names came to perform in the town, writes Lynn News reviewer Jon Seymour.

The weekend's proceedings got underway with a set from Wisbech Grammar School, before this year's Battle of the Bands solo/duo winner Lily-Ann sang to the crowds.

Next up, were Stretch Soul Gang who "certainly never leave anything in the tank when they perform."

5ive, pictures by Jon Seymour (13875867)

After DJs Milky and Gadget from the TV show This is England played a wide selection of music, the first headliner of the weekend, Cast, took to the spotlight.

"They blitzed their way through their extensive back catalogue and the crowd were in fine voice," Mr Seymour writes.

Springwood Big Band, The Strange Liaison, New Rules and Battle of the Bands competition winner Kaves meant the crowds were never short of entertainment.

Kaves (13875807)

Borough mayor Geoff Hipperson and mayoress Rose Hipperson addressed the crowd with speeches before 5ive turned out hit after hit.

"The crowd were signing as loud as the band at times," Mr Seymour writes.

Crowds at Festival Too (13875913)

The roar from the crowd was "deafening" for the final act Marti Pellow, the voice of Wet, Wet, Wet.

"With such a wide back catalogue, there were many big songs for him to choose from, and he delivered every one of them without fault," Mr Seymour said.

Marti Pellow (13875811)

"I’m going to bet that pretty much everyone on the square went home with sore throats, because they were singing at the top of their voices."

Mr Seymour acknowledged the work of those cleaning-up the area in the Tuesday Market Place with some of them staying on until 5am on Sunday morning to get the job done.

Milky and Gadgets (13875877)