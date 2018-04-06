First Tribe Norfolk Weekend to celebrate all things Norfolk

Traders, musicians and businesses are being called to join a celebration of all things Norfolk this September at the first Tribe Norfolk Weekend.

Organised by Tribe Norfolk, the inaugural event aims to bring together businesses and individuals from across the country for a family-friendly weekend at Happy Valley, Grimston, writes LUCY RUTHNUM.

Katy Coe, owner of Happy Valley and founder of Tribe Norfolk, said: “I’ve lived in Norfolk for most of my life and we’re a massive couny spread over a huge area, so I just wanted to connect more Norfolk businesses.

“The Tribe Norfolk ethos is community over competition, we just want to help each other out and it’s about bringing all parts of Norfolk together for a really fun, family-friendly weekend celebrating all that Norfolk has to offer.”

Katy was inspired to hold the first Tribe Norfolk Weekend after seeing the huge success of the Tribe Norfolk social media channels over the last year.

Now, with the help of Abbie Panks, of The Fairyland Trust, she is looking forward to building the event year-on-year.

She said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the response to Tribe Norfolk, it’s great to have a positive platform for people to engage and connect, and to see new collaborations between businesses happen as a result.

“The Tribe Norfolk Weekend has space for everyone, we want to start small this year but to grow bigger each year. Send in your details if you want to get involved.”

Set to take place on September 22-23, the event will feature traders from across the county in a Makers Market, a produce market, a holistic area and a children’s area with art workshops for youngsters to take part in.

There will also be lots of local bands and musicians performing throughout the weekend, with a full line-up yet to be announced.

The event is taking place at Happy Valley Norfolk, in Grimston, a popular “magical woodland venue and glamping retreat” for weddings and events.

Katy said: “We’re lucky that I actually live at a perfect venue for the event, it’s a really lovely atmosphere with a big party barn.

“No overheads from the venue means we can make the event really affordable for everyone, and we’ve got both camping and glamping tickets available, plus we’ll also have day tickets.”

She added: “It’s an event for anyone who loves Norfolk, so it’s also open to anyone from outside Norfolk to come along and celebrate our county with us, everyone is welcome.”

Organisers are calling for any local businesses or traders who would like to be involved by hosting stalls or helping out with the event.

There is also plenty of room for any up-and-coming, or already established, musicians and entertainers to join the line-up for the weekend.

Organisers are looking to celebrate Norfolk-based musicians, entertainers, crafters and traders, so anyone from across the area is welcome to join the event and to help make the first Tribe Norfolk Weekend one to remember.

To get involved with Tribe Norfolk Weekend, contact organiser Katy Coe by emailing hello@happyvalleynorfolk.co.uk with details of how you would like to contribute to the event, which is set to take place on September 22-23.

Tickets will be available later in April, with a selection of camping, glamping and day tickets going on sale to suit all budgets.

For more information, visit www.tribenorfolk.com

Or join the Norfolk Tribe by following them via their social media channels - on Facebook, www.facebook.com/groups/TribeNorfolk and Instagram, www.instagram.com/tribenorfolk