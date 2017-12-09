Foodie paradise held at Thornham’s Drove Orchards

Thornham’s Drove Orchards has brought together many of Norfolk’s speciality food producers and an impressive array of some of the region’s top chefs for a Best of Norfolk Food & Drink Fair and cookery demonstration.

Tomorrow’s event is open 10am- 4pm.

Dave Broda signature dish

Norfolk has an abundance of speciality foods and drinks and the event will feature producers of some of the finest cured meats and pies, oils and drizzles, cheeses and fish, preserves and chutneys and much, much more.

For those with a sweet tooth there are cakes and puddings and hand-made fudge and chocolate.

To celebrate Norfolk Food, Drove Orchards has brought together five of the region’s top chefs to demonstrate their skills by providing a continuous cookery demonstration in a cookery theatre.

The event is hosted by Phil Milner who is the chef/proprietor of Shucks Restaurant at Drove Orchards.

Phil is an award-winning chef with over 20 years experience of cooking in popular Norfolk eateries. He has his own restaurant serving honest, rustic food with his own twist.

Working alongside Phil at Shucks is Dawid Broda, an amazingly talented young chef who ranks amongst the best in the region.

Gemma Arnold is executive chef at Thornham Deli and has worked her way up through the best eateries in the Burnham Market area, ending up as head chef at The Hoste Arms before moving to Thornham Deli.

They are joined by Dale Smith who is the head chef at the Dabbling Duck at Great Massingham. He has worked at some of the area’s best restaurants including The White Horse at Brancaster.

The line up is completed by Rob Taylor who is the head chef at Number 29 Burnham Market.

The event also features a BBQ using locally-produced products, refreshments, hot chestnuts and mince pies.

The Salvation Army Band will also be present to provide festive music. Both entry to the event and parking are free.