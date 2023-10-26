A free dragon-themed event featuring a film screening, popcorn, face painting and archery will be held at a theatre next weekend.

St George’s Guildhall in Lynn is getting fired up for a day of activities as part of its first-ever dragon festival on Saturday, November 4.

The event also offers a themed-trail, a meet-and-greet with a bearded dragon and a free screening of feature film ‘How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG)’.

Popcorn will also be provided for the film, which will start at 4pm.

Tim FitzHigham, West Norfolk Council’s creative director, said: “Dragons have always been a big part of life at St George’s Guildhall.

“We have records of dragon collars being on site from the 1500s, which must have been a lot bigger and stronger than dog collars.

There will be dragon-themed activities at Lynn's St George's Guildhall on Saturday, November 4. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“We’ve got so much going on during the day for families to come and enjoy, with a deadly dragons trail, face painting, archery, brass rubbing and and even an opportunity to meet a real dragon - don't worry we’ll make sure it’s on a collar.”

The activities include:

- Test your aim on the archery range with Grey Goose Archery

- Meet real ‘dragons’ and more creatures with the team from The Animal Experience

- Watch In Search of St George, a short play by Time Will Tell Theatre Company

- Meet the Norwich Whifflers - the mayor of Norwich's traditional bodyguards dressed in Tudor clothing and accompanied by their dragon SnapChoose scales or sparkles with Crazy Skins facepainting

- Find out about medieval weapons and warfare

- Make dragon mobiles and have a go at brass rubbing at the craft tables

- Take part in the Deadly Dragons trail

Activities will start at 12pm and run until 4pm, and children must be accompanied by an adult. There is no need to book.

This event has been made possible thanks to funding from West Norfolk Council and the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Activities have been organised in association with Norfolk Museums Service.

For more information visit guildhall-events.co.uk

