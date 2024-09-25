A free piano recital will offer a programme of works by classical composers.

All Saints’ Church in Hillington Square in Lynn is hosting the recital by Neil Colledge at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Entry to the recital is free but donations are welcomed.

All Saints’ Church in Hillington Square is hosting the event. Photo: Google Maps

Donations will support the church.

The event will be a programme of works by a variety of classical composers.