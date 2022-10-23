When Purfleet Brasserie first opened its doors in Lynn a few months ago, I immediately eyed it up as somewhere I wanted to try, as it seemed like the town had gained a sophisticated new restaurant.

With the Taste of the Town scheme running, I decided it was finally time to go and see what the new addition to Lynn's dining scene could offer to a vegan and her three meat-eating companions.

Myself, my partner and my parents went along to the Purfleet Brasserie, on Purfleet Street, early on a Thursday evening and my first thoughts were that this was a really upmarket-looking venue, with its understated branding on the outside, and cosy and inviting interior.

Purfleet Brasserie in King's Lynn

We were seated in a booth, surrounded by artwork for sale on the walls, and were swiftly handed our Taste of the Town set menu, offering a main meal and a drink for £15 - not bad at all.

Having had a brief once-over of the drinks menu, it was great to see local businesses supporting each other, as I noted WhatAHoot gin - based just a few minutes' walk away on King Street - was on offer.

Alas, my dad and my partner both chose Mahou beer and my mum and I opted for the 'cocktail of the day', which we were both thrilled to learn was a pornstar martini (or an espresso martini). Two of the former it was!

The pornstar martini

Now, I've had a LOT of pornstar martinis in my time, and this was up there with the best I have ever had. It was sweet with a hint of creaminess in the foam, and there was enough to last most of my first course.

Next it came to the food, and I was pleased to see a decent vegan option on the menu - a portobello mushroom and vegan halloumi burger.

Before we actually speak about the food itself, I just want to mention the staff, who were not just accommodating of me being an "awkward vegan" - as my family like to describe me - but also made a point of double-checking allergies and intolerances, which is so important.

So, the rest of my group received their mains and I had a just little while longer to wait, which I was more than fine with as my coleslaw was being made from scratch.

The beef pie

Dad went for the slow-cooked beef and onion pie, Mum had the beef Purfleet Burger and Shane opted for the seasoned salmon fillet, for which there was a £3 supplement to pay.

The presentation of each dish was fantastic, and from where we sat, we could watch the chefs bring them to life before they were brought over.

When it arrived, I tucked into my meal straight away and, despite being someone who's usually not a huge coleslaw fan, I devoured it.

The vegan portobello mushroom and halloumi burger with chips

The vegan portobello mushroom and halloumi burger

Meanwhile, the chips were well seasoned and the perfect balance of crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. As for the main event, the portobello mushroom brought a juiciness to the equation, which was complemented by the vegan halloumi, which itself was crispy and had the creamy tanginess of cheese, but which also stuck to my teeth a little, although this is not unusual for a vegan cheese.

My companions all gave compliments for their mains as well, Dad enjoyed his pie so much that he asked for a spoon to make the most of the gravy filling, Mum said she'd give her beef burger five stars and although Shane said the orzo and roasted vegetables did not "jump out with flavour", the seasoned salmon was more than enough to make up for it as it was "gorgeous".

The seasoned salmon fillet with orzo and roasted vegetables

The beef Purfleet Burger

The beef Purfleet Burger

Despite being well and truly stuffed by the first course, we had all somehow left room for dessert, each costing £7.50.

I was a bit gutted to be told that they had sold out of the vegan brownie, but to my delight, there was another vegan option - the apple and blackberry crumble with vegan vanilla ice cream. Again, it was great to see they were so accommodating, as I was told there would be a short delay while the topping of my crumble was made.

Dad also went for the crumble with custard, while Mum and Shane chose the sticky toffee pudding with ice cream and custard respectively.

The vegan apple and blackberry crumble with ice cream

Once again, the presentation was faultless, and the crumble itself was tasty and well balanced, with the sharpness of the fruit matched by the sweetness of the crumble and ice cream.

The sticky toffee puddings went down a treat as well, with Shane saying: "It was more like a cake but it was really good."

All told, our meals came to a total of £93, which working out to £23.25 for two courses and an alcoholic drink per person was not bad at all.

Sticky toffee pudding with custard

Without the Taste of the Town deal, it might have been a bit pricier, but considering the quality of the food and that we could see it was all made fresh, is fair enough. Next time we go will probably be for a special occasion, but I'll be excited to try more of the menu.

It was not super busy when we arrived just past 6pm, but by the time we left, at around 7.30pm, it was so pleasing to see the restaurant full of evening diners creating the bustling atmosphere you want as Purfleet Brasserie deserves to be a very successful business.

It is a fantastic addition to Lynn's town centre, and we will definitely be recommending more people give it a go.

Food: The variety on the set menu was great, and we all polished off our dishes, which were fresh and tasty. Looking forward to trying the normal menu. ****

Drink: That pornstar martini was a dream, and the drinks selection looked fantastic - it was brilliant to see local businesses support one another. *****

Decor: Inside and outside, Purfleet Brasserie was a treat for the eye. It was cosy and yet upmarket, with artwork for sale around the premises. ****

Staff: They were so attentive, helpful and accommodating to us. Could not fault them. *****

Price: It would be a bit on the pricier side without the Taste of the Town scheme, but at £23.25 per person, and considering the quality, we could not complain. ****