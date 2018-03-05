From snow to the Spring Fair in Hillington

There may be snow on the ground but a Hillington hospice is looking forward to their annual Spring Fair later this month.

Organised by The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, the event will take place at their Hillington grounds on Saturday, March 24, from 11am until 2pm.

Lyndsay Carter, chief executive at The Norfolk Hospice, said: “Last year’s Spring Fair was brilliant. It’s so lovely meeting our supporters and members of the public at events like this.

“We love welcoming visitors into our building and giving people the opportunity to see what they have helped us achieve and how their support is vital to the Hospice.

“Please feel free to come along and bring your friends and family too.”

There will be craft stalls selling a range of gifts and produce such as jewellery, jams, greetings cards, chocolate and knitted goods.

Supporters can also enjoy Morris dancing performed by The King’s Morris, games, BBQ and further refreshments in the Hospice café.

Tickets for the Hospice’s Spring Raffle will be available to purchase on the day.

If you would like more information about the event, call the Fundraising Team on 01485 601701 or visit www.norfolkhospice.org.uk

The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House has been providing care, comfort and compassion to thosenearing the end of their lives, and to their families and friends, since 1984. The organisation recently opened its new inpatient facility.