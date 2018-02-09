Fundraiser for Dersingham village centre

Tickets are now on sale for a fundraising fashion show in aid of Dersingham Village Centre next month.

The event is being held on March 14 at St Cecelia’s Church, in the village, to showcase the new spring collection from independent fashion store, Allez Chic.

Organisers are looking to raise funds to support the build of a new village centre thanks to an £80m lottery funding grant, and the money raised will go towards buying equipment for the centre.

Organiser Judy Collingham said: “We’re having a new village centre which is very exciting , it’s the biggest thing to happen to Dersingham so we’re all getting behind it.

“The lottery has been very generous but we have a huge fit-out ahead of us and are ahead of schedule. We’re raising money to buy seating and tables suitable for banquets, weddings and birthday events, plus trestle tables for fairs. We also have plans for a lovely kitchen but we need all the equipment for it.”

The fashion evening will start at 6.30pm with bubbly and canapes before the fashion parade and a ‘try and buy’ session.

It’s the first of several events to be held this year which will include quizzes, fund days, a race night and even a ceidlidh.

Mrs Collingham said: “It’s a lovely event, we’ve held it in the afternoons before but this is the first time we will have held it in the evening. We’re hoping to attract some of the working mums and well as the usual crowd.”

Tickets are available from Dersingham Post Office for £9 which includes a glass of bubbly and canapes, they will also be available on the door of the event.