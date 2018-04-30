Gardens set to open the gates in West Norfolk

This summer is the perfect time to take advantage of the Norfolk National Garden Scheme with gardens across West Norfolk set to join in by opening their gates to visitors.

Gardens across the country will feature vivid colours ranging from carpets of bluebells to bright yellow and orange azaleas and bold blooms of massed rhododendrons.

On Sunday, May 20, you can visit Lexham Hall which has just been rejuvenated by Chelsea gold medal winner Arne Maynard.

There is lots to see and the owners are constantly developing the extensive gardens which feature rhododendrons, azealeas, camellias, magnolias and wisterias in full bloom.

On Sunday, May 27, May Bank House near Marshland St James will be open to visitors, with two acres of exuberant plantings filled with irises and primulas.

Then in June, summer truly arrives with no less than 22 gardens opening for the National Garden Scheme across Norfolk.

Starting at the annual NGS Garden Festival Weekend on June 3, Barton Bendish Hall, opens for the first time with 10 acres of traditional country estate garden incorporating orchard and kitchen garden, herbaceous borders, walled herb and cut flower garden, together with a large greenhouse full of scented pelargoniums.

On June 17, West Barsham Hall near Fakenham, has 10 acres of parkland and gardens originally laid out by Gertrude Jekyll so guaranteed to have plenty of horticultural highlights.

All the gardens will be serving the renowned NGS homemade teas and many will have plants for sale.

If you have not already obtained a copy of the free 2018 NGS Gardens to Visit booklet, these are readily available at libraries, garden centres and tourist information centres across West Norfolk.

These booklets incorporate full details of which gardens are open to the public and on which dates.

You can also find full details of gardens and opening times online by visiting www.ngs.org.uk