Gayton singer shines under bright lights of the O2

A Gayton musician is having a huge week after playing London’s O2 Arena last weekend, releasing his latest EP this week and performing in Norwich tonight.

Fans can catch Jake Morrell playing at The Open tonight, supporting Sam Coe and the Long Shadows, playing all his freshest new music following the release of his EP and latest single, Englishman.

The release follows his appearances at last weekend’s Country 2 Country Festival which draws around 70,000 fans to see country artists from the US play alongside UK talents over three days. The event features artists such as Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves and Tim McGraw.

Jake said: “It feels amazing, it’s one of, if not my favourite event of the year. There is such an awesome network of musicians, and the fact that there is so much talent under one big ‘tent’ really makes you step up your game and showcase yourself to your highest potential.”

The musician credits Dermot O’Leary with much of his success after the presenter invited him to perform live on his radio show in 2016.

He said: “The response that followed really threw me into a whole new level of the music world. He recommended me to my management team, got me a spot at Glastonbury. I really do owe Dermot and his fantastic team so much.”

His new EP, Englishman, was released today and is also the name of his new single, which he recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter, Kipper, who has worked with the likes of Sting and Gary Newman.

Jake said: “The track is all about my journey as an artist, featuring all the places I grew up around. There is even a shoutout to my home village of Gayton in there.

“The track also celebrates the fact that you no longer need to go over to Nashville and places alike to hear this incredibly fast-growing genre of music.”

Looking at the year ahead, Jake is focusing on getting his new music out there and has a few festival opportunities in the works.

See him tonight from 7.30pm at The Open, tickets cost £8, available here: www.opennorwich.org.uk