Gentlemen make it to BOTB semi-finals after Watlington round

Taking the show by storm in Watlington at the weekend, Cromer band Gentlemen, pictured right, emerged victorious from Battle of the Bands heat five.

A cancellation at the 11th hour meant just three bands performed at Watlington Sports and Social Club, but the judges faced just as hard a decision with three top quality bands on the billing.

Four-piece Tantris led the proceedings and impressed with their own material and upcoming single, She’s A Vampire.

Next, The Fried Pirates, who performed as a five piece, blasted through a traditional set of folk songs and sea shanties, as the crowd clapped and sang along.

The last band were Gentlemen, who were strong contenders in last year’s competition but just missed out on the semi-finals. With new members, their transformation from last year is incredible and they’ve clearly found their own sound and identity.

Judging was no easy task but once the scored had been tallied, it was Gentlemen who would go through to the semi-finals later this year.