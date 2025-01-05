Norfolk Symphony Orchestra will be presenting the second of its concerts for the season on January 19 at Lynn’s Corn Exchange.

The programme features a “cornucopia of orchestral colour” including the magnificent An American in Paris by George Gershwin. Written in 1928, it evokes the sounds and sights of Paris that Gershwin himself experienced while there.

The first work in the concert will be Capriccio Espagnole by Russian composer, Rimsky-Korsakov. This five movement suite is based on Spanish folks songs and promises to be a spectacular opening to the concert. It’s colourful orchestration transports the listener to the sights and sounds of Spain.

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra presents its second concert of the season with musical director Steve Bingham

Also on the programme is the L’Arlesienne Suite by Bizet which was originally written as incidental music to a play in 1872. The music has become a popular orchestral favourite evoking great orchestral images.

Milhaud’s 1923 Ballet La Creation du Monde is the final piece in the programme. The music describes Creation as depicted in African mythology, and again is full of exciting and dramatic orchestral description.

The concert, which starts at 3.30pm, promises to be an afternoon of colour and a perfect way to celebrate the New Year, a spokesperson for the orchestra said.

The orchestra, now presenting its 49th season of concerts, is committed to producing music of the highest quality, performing varied and exciting programmes. Further details about forthcoming concerts can be found at www.nso-uk.co.uk

The orchestra will again be giving away 100 free tickets to under 18s throughout this season.

The spokesperson added: “It is hugely encouraging for the orchestra to find that there are so many enthusiastic supporters for classical music amongst the young people of the county.”

For details on this offer call the box office on 01553 7764864.

Come along and enjoy live music at its best, performed by the Norfolk Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are £16 available from the box office on 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk