Visitors to Lynn Museum can have the ultimate lunar experience as an exhibition all about the Moon has opened.

The exhibition at the Market Street museum includes an eye-catching three metre in diameter version of the moon, suspended from the historic chapel ceiling.

Visitors can also get the opportunity to view and touch a fragment of moon rock as well as learn more about its history.

Information on display at Lynn Museum. Picture: Ian Burt

The project was made possible thanks to a grant from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund via West Norfolk Council.

Curator of Lynn Museum Oliver Bone said: “We really liked the idea of having the Moon model.

“When you come into the space, you can see the moon coming above you.

Get closer to the moon at Lynn Museum than you ever have before. Picture: Ian Burt

“It gives people the chance to get close to the Moon and it is very impressive.”

The team at the museum said they were thrilled to work alongside the creators of this touring exhibition, Bespoke Scientific, to bring the Moon to West Norfolk.

Mr Bone added: “People can see models of rockets and learn about the history of spacecraft and also learn about nocturnal animals and see NASA footage of the first man landing on the Moon.

“There is also information about how the Moon has been used throughout history.”

Lynn Curator Oliver Bone at the new exhibition. Picture: Ian Burt

Information about space rockets at Lynn Museum. Picture: Ian Burt

Lynn Museum. Picture: Ian Burt

The exhibition, named ‘The Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour’ is open to members of the public until September 15 and admission is free until March 31. Find out more at www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk/lynn-museum